Thailand sees record new infections ahead of big festival – Times of India
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 985 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and health officials said they feared the number of new infections could be much higher after this week’s tradition . Thai new year vacation.
Health experts said the third major outbreak in the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mainly a variant of the virus first discovered in the UK and mainly affecting young people as it has burst into nightclubs and bars.
“The third wave is different. The origin is the younger generation who have an active lifestyle. They have gone to clubs, returned to their hometown for a very long vacation and caused a wide spread,” said the Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, senior health consultant. Ministry.
Millions of Thais roam the country – often from urban areas to rural villages – for this week’s annual Songkran Festival, which marks the traditional Thai New Year. The government has not stopped people from traveling, as it did when it canceled the festival last year.
The current outbreak – which has infected at least one Cabinet minister and forced a number of others into self-quarantine – is growing criticism of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and its handling of the pandemic. While Thailand has recorded just 33,610 infections and 97 deaths, critics say the vaccination campaign is too slow – less than 1% of the population has received their vaccines – and that support for people whose livelihoods were wiped out by the lacking pandemic.
Thailand has so far used a relatively small supply of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, until a local factory can start producing and distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine by mid-year. Even so, Thailand has ordered enough doses for about half of the 60 million people living here, and there is still no clear timeline for the general public.
Department of Disease Control Director General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said figures after Songkran’s vacation would set the direction of the latest wave in Thailand.
“The trend is still up. We have to look at the numbers after Songkran,” Opas said.
In an effort to stop the spread, 37 or 73 provinces in Thailand have made their own decisions and enacted travel restrictions. They included mandatory 14-day quarantines, virus testing and even entry bans for non-residents.
Such daily increases in new infections are rare in Thailand, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic much better than many countries thanks to measures including strict border controls that have decimated the country’s lucrative tourism industry. Thailand has also experimented at times with everything from curfews and alcohol bans to school, shopping mall and restaurant closures.
The current outbreak is the largest the country has seen since December, centered on a fresh produce market that employs a number of migrant workers from Myanmar. This time, however, the outbreak has been attributed to a number of bars and nightlife venues in the heart of Bangkok, many of which are popular with the rich and powerful.
