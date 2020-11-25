Thailand revives royal insults law ahead of mass rally

The summons issued for seven rulers during the lese majesty mark the first use of the laws in more than two years.

Thai police have summoned seven leaders of anti-government protests to face charges of insulting the monarchy and cordoned off parts of Bangkok, ahead of a planned protest demanding the king relinquish control of the royal fortune.

It will be the first time that such charges will be subject to so-called lese majesty laws that have covered insults to the royal family for more than two years. Anyone found guilty faces up to 15 years in prison.

Protests that began in July against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha have increasingly turned to demands to reduce the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, breaking a long-held taboo on criticism of the monarchy.

One of the seven, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, said his family had received a lèse majesté summons in addition to other charges and that he was not afraid.

“The ceiling has been broken. Nothing can contain us anymore, ”he wrote on Twitter. He told Reuters news agency: “It will expose the brutality of the Thai feudal system to the world.”

Other people named included human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, who became the first to call for royal reforms on August 3, and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, a student leader who made 10 demands for royal reforms.

Neither was immediately available for comment.

Most of the demonstrators are students and young people who have adopted the three-fingered salute from the movie Hunger Games as a symbol of their demands. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]

The police source, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said protest leaders had until Nov. 30 to acknowledge accusations over comments made during the protests. September 19 and 20.

Thai human rights lawyers told Reuters that police had alerted lawyers for the leaders of the protest.

Royal fortune

The summons came a day before a planned rally at the office that manages royal assets valued at tens of billions of dollars to demand that the king relinquish personal control of fortune.

But instead of walking to the Crown Property Bureau, where police had barricades set up and planned to deploy nearly 6,000 officers, the location was changed Tuesday night.

Protesters said they would instead meet at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in which the king has a stake of over 23%.

“Let’s get back the property that should belong to the people,” the protest group FreeYouth said.

He said the change was made to avoid confrontation, including with the royalists who also planned to go to the Crown Property Bureau to defend the monarchy.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the change.

“We call on the authorities to ensure the safety of all those who demonstrate,” said Mu Sochua, a former Cambodian MP who sits on the board of directors of the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, a regional grouping.

“Resorting to violence or harsh measures in an attempt to end the protests will do nothing but further strengthen the view that the current government does not represent the views of the people. We call on the Thai authorities to engage with the representatives of the protesters, to take a conciliatory rather than combative approach and to listen to those who call for democratic reform.

More than 50 people were injured last week when police used water cannons and tear gas against thousands of protesters in parliament on the most violent day in more than four months of protests.

The Royal Palace made no comment on the start of the protests, although the king said during a walk earlier this month that Thailand was “a land of compromise”When asked to comment on the protests.

Prayuth has rejected calls to quit protesters and said last week that all laws would be used against protesters who break them – raising concern among activists that royal insult laws would be one of them.