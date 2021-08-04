Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 COVID-19 cases

The government has hinted that strict restrictions could be extended until the end of August amid rising cases.

Thailand has reported 20,200 new cases of the coronavirus and 188 more deaths – two records since the start of the pandemic last year – increasing the likelihood that restrictions related to the virus will be extended.

The new cases and deaths reported on Wednesday brought the total number of cases to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503, according to data from the Department of Health’s website.

The country recorded its previous record of daily COVID-19 cases of 18,912 and a record of daily deaths of 178 last Saturday.

A day later, the government tightened containment measures in the capital Bangkok and several high-risk provinces, with rules set to remain in place until the end of August in an effort to slow down a epidemic powered by the highly transmissible Delta and Alpha variants.

The restrictions, which went into effect on Tuesday, include travel restrictions, shopping center closures and curfews covering 29 provinces classified as “dark red areas.”

The move will be reviewed on August 18.

Apisamai Srirangsan, spokesperson for the government COVID-19 task force, said if the situation does not improve, the “restrictions will be extended until August 31”.

She noted that the number of infections in the provinces was now higher than in Bangkok, so containment measures had to be stepped up to curb the spread.

‘Worst scenario’

Last month, the government called on people to abide by the restrictions, warning that daily cases could reach 30,000 in the “worst case.”

The brakes hit economic activity; the Ministry of Finance on Thursday reduced its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 1.3%, against 2.3% previously.

Thailand began its mass vaccination campaign in June and aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.

But so far, only 5.8% of its more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated, while around 21% have received at least one dose.

The COVID-19 health emergency sparked a backlash against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, protesters have taken to the streets in recent weeks to ask for resignation.