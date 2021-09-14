Thailand: Migrants advocate for vaccines as COVID takes lives, jobs

Bangkok, Thailand – When the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Thai border town of Mae Sot in April last year, * Hnin Hnin, was able to keep her school for migrant children open, spending her mornings like she did. usually draw word games on a large whiteboard while his five-year-old students watch.

Infections and deaths at the time remained in single digits, and Hnin Hnin, a teacher from Myanmar, was cautiously optimistic that the pandemic would end soon. Her school, which operates with the help of a local charity, has received numerous donations of food, hygiene kits and masks.

But a year later, an outbreak triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant sparked a spiral of infections in factories in the region, overwhelming hospitals and causing a prolonged lockdown of provinces on the Thai-Myanmar border and forcing Hnin Hnin school to close.

“A lot of people have started to die,” she told Al Jazeera. “A lot of my friends are dead. It spread very quickly and now many areas of Mae Sot are infected. “

The virus hit particularly close to his home when Hnin’s friend Hnin and her teaching colleague fell ill from COVID-19 in July. Her friend had tried to go to the hospital when her condition deteriorated but was turned away – they said they didn’t have a bed for her. When she tried to call for help to reach her house, no one came.

“She received no help from the Thai government,” Hnin Hnin said, adding that paramedics only answered calls from Thai nationals. Hnin’s friend Hnin finally died at his home at the end of July.

“She was just one of my many friends who got sick.”

“The real solution”

The latest wave rocked Thailand, bringing COVID-19 cases to nearly 1.3 million with more than 13,000 deaths recorded. Thailand reports at least 15,000 cases per day with an average of around 175 daily deaths – unlike figures last year where daily cases were few and deaths rare.

As COVID-19 rises, organizations working at the border say the thousands of migrants and more than 90,000 refugees there face a range of challenges such as lack of access to healthcare linked to the coronavirus . And as factories and workplaces close again, their livelihoods are also threatened, creating a ripple effect on the mental health of many migrants, experts say.

Hnin Hnin now faces the possibility of closing her school for several months.

“With the lockdown, people started to run out of jobs and money,” Hin Hin told Al Jazeera. “At first we relied on donation money, but it is running out. “

Hnin Hnin earned around 3,000 Thai baht ($ 100) per month. But now she can barely afford enough food. She feels responsible to her students, worries about their safety, hoping they won’t be in trouble when they are not in class.

“I really hope that schools for migrants can open soon,” she said. “Because a lot of children are now forced to work or end up on the streets. “

Authorities in Mae Sot imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the region after cases spiked at several factories in late June. That month, more than half of the workers at three factories, or 452 people, were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper. Following the outbreak of factories, the governor of the region ordered the closure of the three factories.

Then, in July, local authorities implemented a nighttime curfew in neighboring Tak province, prohibiting people from leaving their homes after 8 p.m. The Post also reported that migrant workers were not allowed to move between districts unless they had permission from the Mae Sot district chief.

In addition to the increased restrictions, the community of Hnin Hnin had very little access to vaccines, leaving them exposed to the virus. As the Thais around her began to be vaccinated, she wondered why her entire community was being left out.

Al Jazeera has made several requests to government spokespersons over the lack of access to vaccines for migrants at the border. None of the officials responded.

“Lockdowns control COVID-19, but migrants are not receiving financial assistance to overcome times when they lose their income. Vaccines are the real solution, ”said Braham Press, director of MAP Foundation, an NGO that seeks to empower Myanmar migrant communities living and working in Thailand. “Yet for migrants, getting vaccinated is questionable. A handful of migrants had their employers vaccinated, but most had to pay service fees. “

Without adequate protection and income, Brahm says the current situation is damaging the mental health of migrants. He adds that many migrant workers have run into debt trying to survive the economic fallout from previous waves.

“Worried about my family”

Thailand is a country of origin, destination and transit for migrant populations from Southeast Asia. The Kingdom shares four land borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, and today around four to five million migrants from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and other countries in the region are working in Thailand. , according to the International Organization for Migration. Refugees and internally displaced persons are also constantly crossing the Burmese border in search of safety. Myanmar’s February 1 coup caused a new wave of people to flee the country.

As COVID-19 cases increase, the nine camps along the border also face lockdowns. This is accompanied by movement restrictions that have affected the flow of resources such as food and medicine.

* Lily, a 23-year-old refugee who now works in Mae Sot, says she is worried about her family who remain in the Umpiem Mai refugee camp where she grew up.

“I am so worried about my family. I want them to have access to vaccines because they’re old and my mom has a chronic illness, ”Lilly said. “She is not in good health. My parents can’t go to work and sometimes they don’t have the money to buy food. I send money whenever I can.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has said migrants and refugees must be fully included in the government’s response to COVID-19, including treatment for the disease and its vaccine distribution plan.

“COVID-19 impacts everyone and POCs (people of concern) in Thailand are at the same risk of contracting and transmitting the virus as local populations,” said Morgane Roussel Hemery, deputy head of external relations at the UNHCR. “POCs can be particularly vulnerable because of the challenges they may face in meeting basic needs, accessing information about COVID-19, and obtaining hygiene items or medical support. “

In June, Thai authorities closed and cordoned off more than 600 construction camps in Bangkok where more than 80,000 migrant workers were living. They were not allowed to leave their homes and were effectively imprisoned. Government officials have spoken of security concerns after clusters of COVID-19 were found in migrant communities.

“Most migrants get a daily wage and if they don’t work, they don’t get paid. For some who are locked in the factory compound, they may receive support with food, ”said Sally Thompson, executive director of The Border Consortium, a group that provides food, shelter and shelter. other forms of support for refugees from Myanmar. “For the others who live outside the compound it is more difficult and if they have dependents the burden increases.”

The decision to separate huge groups of migrants has led to widespread mistrust of the authorities, and many migrant workers say they feel they are being continually abused by the Thai state.

In Mae Sot, Hnin Hnin worries about his students’ lack of access to school and fears that more people will perish without vaccines and without access to health care.

“The problem is, if you’re Thai, you can get the vaccine for free,” she said.

“For migrants, we cannot get it even if we pay money. I think some people will die if they don’t have access to health care.

Additional reporting by Linn Let Arkar.

All migrants’ names have been changed to protect their identity for privacy and security reasons.