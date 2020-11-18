World
Thai protesters spray water and paint on police headquarters – Times of India
BANGKOK: Thai anti-government protesters sprayed water in the police headquarters in Bangkok and splashed the sign outside with paint on Wednesday, a day after police used tear gas and Water cannon on the protesters.
“Slaves of tyranny” chanted protesters outside the building in central Bangkok. Police were barricaded inside and made no immediate attempt to stop the protest.
