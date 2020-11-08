World

Thai police use water cannon against protesters in Bangkok – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 18 Less than a minute

BANGKOK: Thai police fired Water cannon Sunday to thousands of demonstrators who marched towards royal offices to respond to a demand for reform of the the monarchy for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, said witnesses.
Protesters were stranded at a barricade of buses and barbed wire as they tried to leave Democracy monument towards the office of the royal household. Police fired water cannons to try and stop them, but some managed to get to the area known as Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palais.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 18 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” host, dies at 80 – Times of India

2 hours ago

Stacey Abrams credited with boosting Democrats in Georgia

3 hours ago

Jordan to elect new parliament amid deepening economic crisis

4 hours ago

Johnson denies ties to Trump weaken UK and US bonds under Biden

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button