World
Thai police use water cannon against protesters in Bangkok – Times of India
BANGKOK: Thai police fired Water cannon Sunday to thousands of demonstrators who marched towards royal offices to respond to a demand for reform of the the monarchy for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, said witnesses.
Protesters were stranded at a barricade of buses and barbed wire as they tried to leave Democracy monument towards the office of the royal household. Police fired water cannons to try and stop them, but some managed to get to the area known as Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palais.
Protesters were stranded at a barricade of buses and barbed wire as they tried to leave Democracy monument towards the office of the royal household. Police fired water cannons to try and stop them, but some managed to get to the area known as Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palais.
Source link