Thai police use tear gas and rubber bullets to break up protests – Times of India
BANGKOK: Dozens of people were injured and arrested in the Thai capital after police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets on Saturday evening to disrupt a rally of pro-democracy protesters calling for the release of the detained activists, constitutional changes and reform of the nation’s monarchy.
The rally outside BangkokThe Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and rocked the traditional Thai establishment, which is staunchly opposed to change, especially when it comes to the monarchy.
Organizers of the rally had said they planned for the protesters to launch paper planes with messages on the walls of the palace.
The demonstrators, who numbered nearly 1,000, managed to cross a barrier made of shipping containers outside the ceremonial palace stacked two high. Police behind the containers responded with warnings first, then with water cannons and rubber bullets. Police pushed back the crowd and as the skirmishes continued, the crowd appeared to have dissipated by 10pm.
The city’s emergency medical service, Erawan, reported that 33 people, including 13 police officers, were injured by rubber bullets, stones and tear gas. At least two journalists were hit by rubber bullets. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a guard dog, reported 32 detainees.
During the skirmishes, protesters threw smoke bombs and giant firecrackers at police, and also splashed paint on a royal portrait, but failed in an attempt to set it on fire, although they burned tires and waste in several places.
Deputy police spokesperson Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen said police warned in advance that the gathering was illegal. He said that in addition to throwing various objects, the protesters used slingshots to shoot nuts and bolts at the police and hit them with metal rods. He said the police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets in accordance with proper procedures.
The rally was called by REDEM, a faction of a larger protest movement last year that began with three basic demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, to have the constitution amended. to make it more democratic and the monarchy. be reformed to make it more responsible.
REDEM, which stands for Restart Democracy, claims to have no leader and is holding an online vote to decide the dates and activities of the rallies.
The movement has stepped up its campaign to focus on the monarchy and Thailand’s lese majesty law, which makes criticism, insult or defamation of the king and certain other members of the royal family punishable by 15 years in prison .
The monarchy has long been treated as a sacred institution in Thailand, and public criticism is not only illegal, but has long been viewed as socially unacceptable. Many people still revere the monarchy, and the military, a major power in Thai society, sees the defense of the monarchy as a key priority.
As protesters stepped up their criticism of the monarchy last year, the government responded by indicting outspoken protesters under the lese majesté law, and in the past month eight of them have been imprisoned pending trial.
The movement was able to draw crowds of 20,000 to 30,000 people to Bangkok in 2020 and has been followed in major cities and universities. However, a new coronavirus outbreak late last year caused it to temporarily suspend operations and lost momentum.
