Texas: Texas House votes to ban transgender girls from sport – Times of India
AUSTIN: The Texas The House of Representatives passed a bill banning transgender women and girls to participate in school sports after the failure of three previous attempts, all except ensuring the Republican governor Greg Abbott will sign it into law.
Texas is now set to join seven other states that have passed similar laws this year, in a nationwide campaign in which Republican lawmakers have introduced such bills in 32 states. The bills aim to prevent transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports teams.
Conservatives say they are protecting fair competition, but equal rights activists have criticized the campaign as a discriminatory attack on transgender people, saying there is no evidence that trans women and girls dominate the sport.
Political analysts say the campaign is meant to enliven staunch Republican supporters.
“There is no evidence that there is a problem. It’s basic red meat,” said Robert Stein, professor of political science at Rice University in Houston.
While the Texas Senate passed a companion bill, three previous versions of the law in the House were blocked at the public education committee, which has a Democratic chair. The Republicans then created a new version of the bill and sent it to a select committee they control, allowing it to pass in plenary on Thursday night.
The bill has returned to the Senate for procedural approval and is expected to reach Abbott’s office.
Texas Republicans have passed a very conservative platform this year, including new laws that make it harder to vote, everything except a ban on abortion and removing the need for a permit to carry a concealed handgun. .
“Like a lot of other things in Texas politics right now, this is mostly selling to highly ideologically motivated voters in the Republican Party. These are the voters who show up for the Republican primaries, ”said James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia have passed similar legislation on transgender sports, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order supporting a ban on transgender sports. Some of them face legal challenges.
Idaho passed a similar law last year that was blocked in federal court, and a federal court in July ruled that an 11-year-old trans girl from West Virginia must be allowed to try her hand at teams women in athletics and cross-country. at his school in defiance of a similar law passed in April.
