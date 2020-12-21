Texas Police Release Video Of Officer Shooting Black Man

A lawyer for Feast’s family, Ben Crump, says the footage shows “a helpless man who was shot in the back.”

Police in a Houston suburb on Monday released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a black man in the back, although key moments from the nightly encounter were missing or obscured.

Images released by the La Marque Police Department do not include audio for the first 30 seconds, including the moment Constable Jose Santos shot dead Joshua Feast, 22.

He shows Feast running away from Santos, who has his weapon deployed and shows Feast lying on the ground, injured, while Santos yells “Show me your hands” three times.

The video does not show a blast from Santos’ gun barrel, but an independent autopsy released last week by lawyer for Feast’s family, Ben Crump, revealed that Feast died from a gunshot wound to his back.

“This footage shows one thing: A helpless man was shot in the back despite not disobeying a single legal order and posing no threat to the officer,” Crump said in a statement Monday.

Police said in a press release that officers’ body cameras buffered for the first 30 seconds after they were turned on, causing the audio to be lacking.

The footage does not show Feast holding a gun, although Santos can be heard after the shooting tell police radio that Feast dropped one on the ground. Police said they found two weapons at the scene, not including Santos’ service weapon.

“We know our community has questions,” Police Chief Kirk Jackson said in the press release.

“We are releasing information as soon as possible while preserving the integrity of the investigation and complying with our legal obligations. We ask to continue to wait while the investigation unfolds. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of Joshua Feast.

Jackson previously said Feast was a person of interest in several recent shootings.