Texas News: 2 dead in Texas doctor’s office hostage situation | World News – Times of India

2 dead in Texas doctor's office hostage situation
AUSTIN: A hostage situation reported in a Texas The doctor’s office ended with two deaths, authorities said.
A SWAT team found the bodies on Tuesday evening after negotiators spent hours trying to talk to people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some nearby residents were evacuated following police intervention and others were asked to stay in their homes.
It is not known what led to the death or who was inside the building, although a negotiator speaking over a loudspeaker said, “I want to help you get over this. You have saved a lot. lives. ”
Austin police eventually dispatched a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to enter.
No further details were released on Tuesday evening. Police said more information is expected to be released on Wednesday.
