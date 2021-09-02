Texas’ new abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

Even before a Strict abortion ban goes into effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states received a growing number of calls from desperate women looking for options.

An Oklahoma clinic had received more than double its typical number of requests, with two-thirds of them from Texas. A Kansas clinic predicts an increase in patient numbers of up to 40% based on calls from women in Texas. A Colorado clinic that had already started seeing more patients from other states was preparing to increase supplies and staffing in anticipation of the law coming into force.

Texas law, authorized to participate in a decision By the United States Supreme Court on Thursday, abortions are banned after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks. In a very unusual twist, the enforcement will be carried out by private citizens who can sue anyone they believe violates the law.

“There’s a real panic over how they’re going to have an abortion within six weeks,” said Anna Rupani, co-director of Fund Texas Choice, one of the many nonprofits that help pay for the costs of the abortion. travel and other expenses for out-of-state patients. abortions. “There’s this fear that if I can’t do it in six weeks, I might not be able to do it because I might not be able to leave my job or my family for more than a day.”

Traveling for an abortion may be impossible for women who would have difficulty finding child care or taking time off work. And for those without legal status in the United States along the South Texas border, going to an abortion clinic also carries the risk of being stopped at a checkpoint.

Fund Texas Choice is among groups looking to expand a network that helps women in Texas and other places with restrictive abortion laws terminate their pregnancies in other states. He’s already seen more women reaching out. The organization typically handles 10 new cases per week, but only received 10 calls from new clients on Wednesday, when the law took effect.

The phenomenon is not new. Women have increasingly requested out-of-state abortions, as Republican legislatures and governors have passed increasingly stringent abortion laws, especially in the South. At least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancy outside their home state between 2012 and 2017, according to a 2019 Associated Press analysis of state and federal data.

The story continues

The trend appears to have accelerated over the past year. Abortion clinics in neighboring states began to see an increase in calls from Texas after Governor Greg Abbott banned abortions in March 2020 for nearly a month under a COVID-19 executive order .

The number of Texans seeking abortions at Planned Parenthood clinics in the Rocky Mountain region, which covers Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and southern Nevada, was 12 times higher this month. In California, 7,000 patients came from other states to Planned Parenthood clinics in 2020.

The number of Texans having abortions in Kansas rose from 25 in 2019 to 289 last year. The Trust Women Clinic in Wichita performed 203 of these procedures over a three-month period. These patients traveled an average of 1,000 kilometers, said Trust Women spokesperson Zack Gingrich-Gaylord.

“Last year was a dress rehearsal,” he said, predicting similar numbers under the new Texas law.

A woman found out she was pregnant just as Abbott’s emergency order banning abortions was lifted. She and her partner had lost their jobs in San Antonio during the pandemic.

“We didn’t know which way the world was going to go with everything stopped and no changes in sight,” said Miranda, who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used for fear of harassment and intimidation. “The last thing I wanted to do was get pregnant.”

She struggled to find an abortion clinic that could help her. An online search brought her to Fund Texas Choice and the Lilith Fund, another organization that offers financial assistance to Texans seeking abortions. They offered to pay for a flight to New Mexico.

“It’s so heartwarming because it’s like someone is saying, ‘We’ve got you. Let’s take care of this together, ”said Miranda.

Eventually, she found an appointment at a clinic in Dallas, a five-hour drive away. The groups have helped with gas and housing, assistance that will be even more important with the new law, Miranda said.

“Being able to help me when needed when I had nothing, not even a job – it’s something I think a lot of women would benefit if they knew those options were there,” she said. declared.

Trust Women Wichita Clinic Director Ashley Brink said phones have been busier than normal this week with potential patients from Texas and beyond. Women have also called from Louisiana and Alabama who would typically get abortion care in Texas, but have to travel even further.

The clinic typically sees 40-50 abortion patients in a week and now waits for another 15-20.

At the Trust Women’s Clinic in Oklahoma City, 80 appointments have been scheduled in the past two days, more than double the usual amount, said co-executive director Rebecca Tong. Two-thirds were from Texas and the first opening was three weeks away.

“Oklahoma barely has enough clinics for the number of people here,” Tong said. “If somebody’s like, ‘Oh, they can just get out of state, it’ll be so easy,’ in a lot of clinics in the Midwest and South, we don’t do abortion care five days a week. “

In the past few months, 15% of patients supported by Cobalt, an abortion access group in Colorado, have come from out of state, President Karen Middleton said. She expects that number to continue to increase.

The group administers a fund to cover the costs of the procedure, travel, accommodation and meals. He began to prepare for a potential influx of patients from Texas several weeks ago.

“We have contacted everyone who provides abortion care in the state of Colorado,” Middleton said. “We asked them to be ready and let us know if they could handle increased capacity.”

Traveling for the procedure may still be out of reach for some. Women without legal status in the United States could turn to abortion medication, said Diana Gomez, Advocacy Manager at Progress Texas, although even that option is in question.

Several states ruled by Republicans have passed laws making it more difficult to access pills and ban prescriptions through virtual medical visits. Texas is considering similar restrictions, which could require women to get pills in the mail for do-it-yourself abortions or other methods.

“They are going to have to go underground and find alternative means in our state,” Gomez said.

____

Associated Press writer David Crary in New York contributed to this report. Samuels is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.