Texas is ending its mask mandate and will allow all businesses to fully reopen.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday he was ending his statewide mask tenure, as of March 10, and that all state enterprises could then operate without capacity limit.
“I just announced that Texas is 100% OPEN”, he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “ALL.”
Governor Abbott took action after federal health officials have warned governors not yet to ease restrictions, as progress across the country in reducing coronavirus cases appear to have stagnated in the past week.
“To be clear, Covid didn’t, like, suddenly disappear,” Mr. Abbott said. “Covid still exists in Texas, the United States and around the world.”
Even so, he said, “state warrants are no longer necessary” as advanced treatments are now available for people with Covid-19, the state is able to test a daily large number of people for the virus and 5.7 million vaccines have already been given to Texans.
Speaking to reporters at a Chamber of Commerce event in Lubbock on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Abbott, a Republican, said most warrants issued during the state’s peak pandemic would be lifted; he did not specify which terms would remain. He said senior elected officials in each county could still impose some restrictions locally if hospitals in their area became dangerously full, but could not jail anyone for violating them.
“People and businesses don’t need the state to tell them how to operate,” he said.
Democratic state leaders reacted swiftly and harshly to the announcement. “What Abbott is doing is extremely dangerous,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, the state party chairman, in a statement, adding, “It will kill the Texans. Our nation’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not let our guard down even as we move towards immunization. Abbott doesn’t care.
In states like Florida and South Dakota, schools and businesses have been widely open for months, and many local and state officials across the country have eased restrictions since last summer. However, the pace of reopening has accelerated considerably in recent days.
In Chicago, tens of thousands of children returned to public school this week, while snow-covered parks and playgrounds around the city, closed since last March, have been opened. Massachusetts restaurants have been allowed to operate without capacity limits, and South Carolina has erased its limits on large gatherings.
The Biden administration has warned states not to ease restrictions too early, despite the recent drop in cases. “We risk losing hard-won ground altogether,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Monday during a White House briefing on the virus.
The nation as a whole has averaged more than 67,000 new cases per day in recent times, more than at any time during the waves of spring and summer cases, according to a New York Times database.
Texas was among the first states to ease restrictions after the first wave, a move that epidemiologists believe it was premature and led to the summer flare across the Sunbelt.
Although conditions in the state and nation have improved after a huge peak during the holidays, the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly in Texas. The state has averaged about 7,600 new cases a day recently, rebounding from a drop in February when a severe storm halted testing. Texas is among the top 10 states in recent spread, with an average of 27 cases per 100,000 population.
And Texans are still dying from Covid 19 in significant numbers: The state has reported an average of 227 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week, more than any other state except California.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Senior Elected Representative Linda Hidalgo, both Democrats, written to Mr. Abbott Tuesday before his announcement, asking the governor not to end the mask’s mandate and calling such a decision “premature and harmful”.
“We must pursue the proven public health interventions that are most responsible for our positive case trends, and not allow overconfidence to jeopardize our own successes,” they wrote.
Mr. Abbott made the announcement of its reopening in a Mexican restaurant on the anniversary of Texas’ declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836.
Other places relax restrictions on Tuesday:
-
Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, a Democrat, said bars in his state could reopen and live music could resume indoors, although the state’s mask tenure continues.
-
Mayor of London Race of San Francisco, another democrat, mentionned Indoor restaurants, museums and cinemas will be allowed to reopen at limited capacity on Wednesday, after improved case and hospitalization data moved the city to a lower level in guidelines for the reopening of the State.
-
Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi, a republican, signed a executive order Tuesday, lifting the state mask’s mandate, although it still recommended people wear it and practice social distancing. Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools across the state will always need masks “where social distancing is not possible.”