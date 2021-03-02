Texas is ending its mask mandate and will allow all businesses to fully reopen.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday he was ending his statewide mask tenure, as of March 10, and that all state enterprises could then operate without capacity limit.

“I just announced that Texas is 100% OPEN”, he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “ALL.”

Governor Abbott took action after federal health officials have warned governors not yet to ease restrictions, as progress across the country in reducing coronavirus cases appear to have stagnated in the past week.

“To be clear, Covid didn’t, like, suddenly disappear,” Mr. Abbott said. “Covid still exists in Texas, the United States and around the world.”

Even so, he said, “state warrants are no longer necessary” as advanced treatments are now available for people with Covid-19, the state is able to test a daily large number of people for the virus and 5.7 million vaccines have already been given to Texans.