Texas house runoff is between Wright and Ellzey from GOP

The Wrap

“Too many GOP leaders are just plain nonsense,” Tapper said, CNN’s Jake Tapper was at full throttle condemning the Republican Party on Sunday, claiming its leaders were spreading “invented complicated bullshit”, injecting “complete and absolute nonsense”. in mainstream politics. On Sunday’s “State of the Union”, Tapper came loaded with examples of “lies, lies, inventions” perpetrated by the GOP just last week. First on his list, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy “pushes the lie about Biden as a Hamburgler,” a GOP invention that President Biden’s climate plan would limit Americans to one burger a month. “I would like to imagine a Republican House leader who did not find it so easy to lie to the American people, but too many GOP leaders are just plain nonsense,” Tapper said. Also presented as evidence, the tweet from RNC President Ronna McDaniel, which remains published, presents lawyer Sidney Powell’s false claim that “President Trump won in a landslide.” “Lie after lie after lie,” Tapper said. “I’m not talking about opinions. If people want to speak out against Biden’s border policies or his $ 6 trillion worth proposals or whatever, do it. This is not what I am talking about. I’m talking about complicated invented shit. Republican elected officials who denounced the party’s habit of spreading inaccurate, misleading or outright lies have paid a price with the grassroots. For example, Representative Liz Cheney, who holds the third highest position in the House Republican leadership and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the deadly 6 January at the Capitol. Many GOP lawmakers have since called for her removal from the conference chair, and the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censor her. And on Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney, who was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his February impeachment trial, was booed at the Utah GOP convention. A motion to censor him failed. “The Republican Party and its media do not punish those who spread bad medical advice or lies. In fact, quite the contrary, ”Tapper said. “Telling the truth as a Republican official can be dangerous to your political health.” He concluded: “In my opinion, the United States needs a healthy, successful and evidence-based Republican Party. It’s hard to look at these events – all just from the past week – and conclude that we have one. Read the Original Story CNN’s Jake Tapper embarks on GOP’s ‘complicated made-up shit’ about Biden At TheWrap