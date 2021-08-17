World

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, “in good health”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, which said he was in good health and showed no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating himself in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as virus cases skyrocket and state hospitals stretch. More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, the highest levels since January. Positive tests come a day after Abbott tweeted a photo of him not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.




