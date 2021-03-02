Texas Governor Lifts Mask Mandate, COVID Restrictions

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s move marks the furthest a U.S. state has gone so far to reverse tough restrictions on businesses and residents.

The governor of Texas in the United States lifted most of the state’s restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as early as next week and telling residents that masks were no longer needed.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s decision marks the furthest a U.S. state has gone so far to reverse tough restrictions on businesses and residents imposed by political leaders in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is the time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said at an afternoon press briefing.

Abbott’s order comes as COVID-19 infections have plummeted in recent weeks across much of the world, including the United States.

I just announced that Texas is 100% OPEN. ALL. I also ended the statewide mask mandate. – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

According to a Reuters news agency tally, around 68,240 new cases were reported on average every day this week, or 27% of the maximum daily average reported on January 7.

The United States has recorded 28,681,793 infections and 513,721 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.