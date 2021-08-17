World
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for Covid-19 – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is isolating and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, his office said.
Abbott, a Republican who has sought to prevent local state officials from enforcing the use of masks, is symptom-free, his office said in a statement.
“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in good health and currently has no symptoms,” he said. “Everyone the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”
