World

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for Covid-19 – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is isolating and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, his office said.
Abbott, a Republican who has sought to prevent local state officials from enforcing the use of masks, is symptom-free, his office said in a statement.
“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in good health and currently has no symptoms,” he said. “Everyone the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, “in good health”

2 hours ago

As the Taliban returns, 20 years of progress for women looks set to disappear overnight

2 hours ago

EU says it will only work with Taliban if rights are upheld

4 hours ago

Les services de renseignement mis en garde contre l’effondrement de l’armée afghane, malgré les assurances de Biden

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button