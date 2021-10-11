Texas governor bans Covid vaccine warrants.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a sweeping executive order banning virtually any vaccination warrant in the state.
Mr. Abbott, a Republican, has been one of the most vocal political leaders in the United States against vaccination warrants. Its latest decree includes private employers, who had been exempted from previous decrees against mandates.
“No entity in Texas can compel an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on religious belief, or for reasons medical, including previous ones. recovery from COVID-19 ”, indicates the order. “I hereby suspend all relevant laws to the extent necessary to enforce this prohibition.”
The ordinance recognizes that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for eligible people, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”
The order relaunches an already deeply polarizing debate. On one side is President Biden, who has compulsory shots for healthcare workers, federal contractors and the vast majority of federal workers. Biden is also calling for more companies to mandate vaccines because a significant portion of the U.S. population is still unvaccinated. As of Friday, 66% of eligible people (aged 12 and over) in the United States had been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times Database.
Republican governors in Texas, Florida and other states are staunchly opposed to any measure that would require vaccines and masks, saying they violate individual freedoms. Their mandate prohibitions have been making their way to court for months.
A hospital in Texas, Houston Methodist, became one of the first large healthcare facilities in the country to implement a vaccination mandate in June, when more than 150 staff were fired or resigned.
Facebook and Google, which maintain large campuses in Texas, had said before Monday’s order that they would require proof of vaccination so that employees could return to their offices.
American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, announced on Friday that more than 100,000 US-based employees needed to be vaccinated.
J. David Goodman contributed reporting.
