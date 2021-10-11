Texas governor bans Covid vaccine warrants.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a sweeping executive order banning virtually any vaccination warrant in the state.

Mr. Abbott, a Republican, has been one of the most vocal political leaders in the United States against vaccination warrants. Its latest decree includes private employers, who had been exempted from previous decrees against mandates.

“No entity in Texas can compel an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on religious belief, or for reasons medical, including previous ones. recovery from COVID-19 ”, indicates the order. “I hereby suspend all relevant laws to the extent necessary to enforce this prohibition.”

The ordinance recognizes that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for eligible people, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”