Texas GOP vote bill on fast track after status quo ends

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The sudden end of the 38-day Texas Democrats’ walkout has put Republicans back on a fast track to passing a sweeping vote bill and is causing divisions among some Democrats who said Friday they felt “betrayed” by colleagues who returned to the State Capitol.

Texas is the last major GOP-controlled state that failed to pass more restrictive election laws motivated by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But it’s probably only a matter of weeks after enough Democratic lawmakers ended their hold-out on Thursday to restore quorum – by the thinnest of margins – in the State House of Representatives.

It broke a deadlock that has crippled the Texas Capitol, and Republicans are already working quickly to push a sweeping bill forward in the House as early as Monday. The collapse of the Democrats’ resistance frustrated a faction that seemed poised to torpedo the bill for the third time in Texas, even though a dominant GOP majority in the Texas State House made it unlikely that Democrats could. definitively stop the adoption of the bill.

Nearly three dozen Democrats – which is more than half of the group who fled to Washington, DC, in July – signed a statement that didn’t say if they would come back now, but aimed at the few who had already.

“We are disappointed that a few Democrats have chosen to speak again. We feel betrayed and heartbroken, but our determination is strong and this fight is not over, ”the statement said.

Not all Democrats participated in the walkout, but the return of three Houston lawmakers on Thursday is what ultimately brought the House down to a quorum, which is normally 100. In a statement Thursday, the three lawmakers – Armando Walle, Ana Hernandez and Garnet Coleman – defended their return, saying they pushed Congress to pass voting rights legislation while highlighting the growing urgency of a increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

For months, the Republicans of Texas have tried to adopt measures which would ban 24-hour polling stations, ban drive-thru voting and give partisan observers better access. These elements remain in a bill that has already been passed by the Senate, and while the House may make changes, Republicans have shown no indication that they will remove some of the more contested provisions.

The bill must reach the office of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by September 5. If not, Republicans will have to start over and try again a fourth time.

“I think this bill will do a little exchange between us and the Senate,” said State Representative Jim Murphy, chairman of the Republican House Caucus.