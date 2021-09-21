Texas doctor who defied state’s new abortion ban is sued

Doctor in the United States who performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas state law has faced two prosecutions over his public admission over the weekend that he broke the news law.

Former lawyers in Arkansas and Illinois on Monday filed separate lawsuits against Dr Alan Braid, who, in a Washington Post opinion column over the weekend, became the number one abortion provider of the Texas to publicly reveal that he had performed an abortion since Texas law came into effect September 1.

Dr Braid, of San Antonio, almost dared supporters of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to try to make him an early example by filing a lawsuit.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences – but I wanted to make sure Texas didn’t get away with its attempt to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Braid wrote.

The two costumes contest validity Texas law and are likely to put in place a test of whether the law can stand after the United States Supreme Court allowed it to take effect. In 1973, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Roe v Wade, women across the country have the right to abortion. Anti-abortion activists seek to overturn this decision through state laws like Texas, Missouri, Mississippi and others.

Texas’ new law prohibits abortions once healthcare professionals can detect heart activity, which is typically around six weeks, and before some women know they are pregnant.

Prosecutors cannot initiate criminal proceedings against Braid, as Texas law explicitly prohibits it. The ban is enforced through lawsuits brought by private citizens, who do not have to be from Texas and who would be entitled to claim at least $ 10,000 in damages if successful.

The lawsuits were filed by Oscar Stilley, of Cedarville, Arkansas and Filipe Gomez, of Chicago, Illinois.

Oscar Stilley, who described himself in court documents as a disgraced former lawyer who lost his lawyer’s license after being convicted of tax evasion in 2010, said he was not opposed to the abortion but had sued to force a judicial review of Texas anti-abortion law, which he called “the end of the race.”

“I don’t want the doctors to be nervous and sit there and shake in their boots and say, ‘I can’t do this because if it works then I’m going to go bankrupt,'” Stilley told The Associated Press. .

Felipe Gomez has asked a San Antonio court to declare the new law unconstitutional.

In Gomez’s view, the law is a form of government overtaking. He said his trial was a way to hold Republicans who run Texas accountable, adding that their lax public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic conflicted with their crackdown on abortion rights.

“If Republicans are going to say no one can tell you to get shot, they shouldn’t be telling women what to do with their bodies either,” Gomez said. “I think they should be consistent.”

Gomez said he didn’t know he could claim up to $ 10,000 in damages if he wins his case. If he received the money, Gomez said, he would likely donate it to an abortion rights group or patients of the doctor he was suing.

The two lawsuits against Braid came ahead of an expected lawsuit from Texas’ largest anti-abortion group, which said it had attorneys ready to press charges.

A federal appeals court is examining whether Missouri can implement drastically limiting abortions. [File: Jeff Roberson/AP Photo]

“He will be able to defend the action against him by saying that the law is unconstitutional,” said Carol Sanger, professor of law at Columbia University in New York.

Braid wrote in the Washington Post that on September 6, he performed an abortion on a woman who was still in her first trimester but beyond the new state limit.

Two federal lawsuits over Texas law are already pending in court.

In one, filed by abortion providers and others, the Supreme Court refused to prevent the law from coming into force while the case progresses through the court system. It is still pending before the 5th United States Court of Appeals. In the second case, the US Department of Justice asks a federal judge to declare the law invalid.