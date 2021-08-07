Texas Democrats continue to resist, fail to show up for new session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Democrats have consistently refused to return to the State Capitol on Saturday as Gov. Greg Abbott began a third attempt to pass new election laws, extending a months-long standoff that s ‘escalated in July when some Democratic state lawmakers fled the state and crouched in Washington.

“There is no quorum,” Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said on Saturday afternoon. A few minutes later, he adjourned the chamber until Monday.

While the precise location of the more than 50 Democrats who fled 27 days ago is unknown, not enough of them have shown up in the state House of Representatives to give Republicans the required quorum. to start working on a new special session.

Abbott, a Republican slated for re-election in 2022, has threatened Democrats with arrest in an attempt to force them to return to Capitol Hill, though state soldiers have no jurisdiction beyond Texas.

However, Democratic leaders did not pledge to remain seated for the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could come back at some point to end the standoff. Republicans want to advance Texas election overhaul under the law this remains largely the same despite months of walkouts and protests from Democratic lawmakers.

Texas would ban 24-hour polling stations, drive-thru voting and give poll watchers more access under the bill Republicans were set to pass in May. But this effort was foiled by the Democrats who abruptly left the Capitol in a late night walkout.

Democrats made a bigger bet – by decamping in Washington, DC, on chartered jets – to miss the time on the second try of the GOP. Democrats had hoped to pressure President Joe Biden and Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation, but a Republican obstruction in the Senate continues to block such a move.

Biden has never met the Texas Democrats in the nation’s capital. The group was quickly forced to change some plans after several of their members tested positive for COVID-19. Reports of two Democrats sneaking into Europe also made headlines and prompted Republicans to poke fun at their country.

There has recently been a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Texas, where the number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at more than 8,500 patients, the highest number since February. But Abbott has remained adamant that Texas will not bring back pandemic restrictions or mask warrants and has banned schools from requiring face coverings. Many of the state’s 5 million students are expected to return to class this month.

While many Democrats have been quiet about their plans, State Representative Vicki Goodwin revealed hours before the start of the new session on Saturday that she would be among those who would still stay on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, the government has chosen to add division issues that will be detrimental to many people. I cannot respect the government’s order, “she tweeted.” I will not be going back to the House floor this morning. “