Texas border officers began releasing some immigrant families after Mexico refused to take them back
Border patrol agents in parts of Texas have started releasing some families of undocumented immigrants after Mexican authorities refused to take them back under a Trump-era policy that deported thousands of people who entered the United States illegally.
This marks a significant change from recent years when former President Donald Trump ordered all immigrants and asylum seekers who were caught attempting to illegally enter the United States to be returned to the United States. Mexico. Since March 2020, US customs and border protection expelled 382,552 returning immigrants to Mexico. Citing a section of the public health code known as Title 42, the Trump administration said it was necessary to deport immigrants in order to stop the spread of the Corona virus. But an unintended consequence of this policy has been that immigrants have repeatedly attempted to cross undetected, resulting in a number of arrests at the border.
CBP said the families were recently released due to COVID-19 restrictions that caused some of its facilities to reach capacity. Mexico also recently passed a law prohibiting authorities from keeping undocumented immigrant children in detention centers. With no space to contain families in U.S. detention centers and with Mexico refusing to take them, CBP began releasing them last week in Texas border towns like McAllen and Brownsville.
“COVID-19 protocols, changes in Mexican law and the limited detention capabilities of the United States have forced us to adapt,” CBP said. “For migrants who are released, CBP can work with non-governmental organizations that will assist them throughout the release process.”
The National Institute of Migration (INM), Mexico’s immigration law enforcement agency, declined BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment. However, the country’s foreign ministry told Reuters there had been “local” policy adjustments, citing a child protection law passed late last year. A senior Mexican official told the news agency that the changes were “minor” and appeared to be limited to Tamaulipas state, which is across the border from Brownsville, Texas.
The family release has been used by immigration hawks and former Trump administration officials to warn of a looming border crisis fueled by President Joe Biden recent decrees. Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted that the change marked the return of “catch and release” and warned that it would lead to a “total crisis” at the border.
The phrase ‘catch and release’ has been decried by immigrant advocates who say it is a dehumanizing way of describing the practice of allowing asylum seekers to wait outside of detention while their cases are pending. judge.
In Del Rio, Texas, which is also across from Tamaulipas, a shelter run by the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition said it has seen an increase in immigrants seeking help. In a January 30 Facebook post, the organization said that, on average, it helps 25 people per week. Now, the coalition said, it helps at least 50 immigrants a day.
A DHS official told BuzzFeed News that the release of a number of families was only taking place in one area of the border. Local media reported WHEREAS up to 50 immigrant families per day have been released to Brownsville; a shelter in McAllen told Reuters it had seen between 50 and 80 people a day since January 27.
Shelters in San Diego are also seeing higher numbers.
Kate Clark, senior director of immigration services at the Jewish Family Service in San Diego, which runs immigrant shelters, said she helped 54 asylum seekers as of December.
“In January, we took in 110 asylum seekers, the largest number we have seen in the past 10 months,” she added.
It is not known why some families were allowed to enter the United States and others continue to be deported to Tijuana. A Baja California MNI official said they continue to receive Title 42 immigrants and no order or agreement saying Mexico will no longer accept families.
Taylor Levy, an El Paso-based immigration lawyer, said the number of families of asylum seekers released in mid and south Texas began to rise on January 27. Some of these families came from countries that CBP cannot officially deport to Mexico. , like Haitians, Cubans and Venezuelans, Levy said. But others were Central Americans.
“That’s about 50 people released a day, which is a pretty moderate number,” Levy said.
Yet, Levy warned, some immigrants continue to be deported instead of being released to the United States, either by land to Mexico or by plane to their country of origin.
“Title 42 [expulsions] continue as usual in the El Paso, Arizona and California areas, ”said Levy.
Historically, a source with knowledge of the situation said the INM would detain immigrant children and families, transfer them to the Mexican version of child welfare services and rule on their right to stay. Now, due to the new law, deported immigrant families can only be sent to agency shelters as long as they have the capacity.
But Levy said the new policy made no sense because the MNI hardly ever detained families deported under Trump’s Title 42 anyway.
“While some of the people deported under Title 42 were directly turned over to the MNI,” Levy said, “a large number of people were taken to the middle of the bridge by CBP and told to walk towards the south. That’s all. There was none. interaction of any Mexican state or federal authorities. “
In some cases, families deported from the United States have been taken to shelters in Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana, Levy said, but this is not considered detention and would not be affected by the new Mexican law.
Joanna Williams, director of education and advocacy at the Kino Border Initiative, a nonprofit based in Nogales, Ariz., Said that with four or five exceptions last year, the MNI did not never gave families or individuals any type of document after being deported. The agency can give them directions to a shelter, but immigrants must get there on their own.
“Essentially, they’re just left on the street,” Williams said.
Deportations of immigrant families continued in the Nogales region, she added.
Previously in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Mexican immigration officials issued documents to deported families giving them permission to stay, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande valley. From there, it was “more or less” for families to know where to go, she added.
The southern Texas border has been one of the busiest areas for immigrants attempting to enter the United States, but the policies of the Trump administration have effectively sealed off the border in recent years.
Before the pandemic was declared, the United States had used another policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols to stop releasing families in the country. Under the MPP, informally known as the “Stay in Mexico” policy, immigrants and asylum seekers would be forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be tried by a US immigration judge. Thousands of immigrants are still waiting, some in dangerous border towns, even though the Biden administration announced in January it would stop enrolling new immigrants into the program.