Texas border officers began releasing some immigrant families after Mexico refused to take them back

Border patrol agents in parts of Texas have started releasing some families of undocumented immigrants after Mexican authorities refused to take them back under a Trump-era policy that deported thousands of people who entered the United States illegally.

This marks a significant change from recent years when former President Donald Trump ordered all immigrants and asylum seekers who were caught attempting to illegally enter the United States to be returned to the United States. Mexico. Since March 2020, US customs and border protection expelled 382,552 returning immigrants to Mexico. Citing a section of the public health code known as Title 42, the Trump administration said it was necessary to deport immigrants in order to stop the spread of the Corona virus. But an unintended consequence of this policy has been that immigrants have repeatedly attempted to cross undetected, resulting in a number of arrests at the border.

CBP said the families were recently released due to COVID-19 restrictions that caused some of its facilities to reach capacity. Mexico also recently passed a law prohibiting authorities from keeping undocumented immigrant children in detention centers. With no space to contain families in U.S. detention centers and with Mexico refusing to take them, CBP began releasing them last week in Texas border towns like McAllen and Brownsville.

“COVID-19 protocols, changes in Mexican law and the limited detention capabilities of the United States have forced us to adapt,” CBP said. “For migrants who are released, CBP can work with non-governmental organizations that will assist them throughout the release process.”

The National Institute of Migration (INM), Mexico’s immigration law enforcement agency, declined BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment. However, the country’s foreign ministry told Reuters there had been “local” policy adjustments, citing a child protection law passed late last year. A senior Mexican official told the news agency that the changes were “minor” and appeared to be limited to Tamaulipas state, which is across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

The family release has been used by immigration hawks and former Trump administration officials to warn of a looming border crisis fueled by President Joe Biden recent decrees. Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted that the change marked the return of “catch and release” and warned that it would lead to a “total crisis” at the border.

The phrase ‘catch and release’ has been decried by immigrant advocates who say it is a dehumanizing way of describing the practice of allowing asylum seekers to wait outside of detention while their cases are pending. judge.

In Del Rio, Texas, which is also across from Tamaulipas, a shelter run by the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition said it has seen an increase in immigrants seeking help. In a January 30 Facebook post, the organization said that, on average, it helps 25 people per week. Now, the coalition said, it helps at least 50 immigrants a day.

A DHS official told BuzzFeed News that the release of a number of families was only taking place in one area of ​​the border. Local media reported WHEREAS up to 50 immigrant families per day have been released to Brownsville; a shelter in McAllen told Reuters it had seen between 50 and 80 people a day since January 27.