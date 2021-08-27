Texas anti-mask organizer clings to life in battle against Covid-19.

Ms Wallace, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, told the San Angelo Normal Hours that when her husband first felt sick, he took a mixture of vitamin C, zinc, aspirin and ivermectin – a medicine generally used to treat parasitic worms in humans and animals which has been touted as a treatment for coronaviruses but has recently been shown to be ineffective against the virus.

She said her husband respected his own decision to wear a mask. “We joked about how he was on one side and he was on the other, and that’s what made us the perfect couple and we balanced out,” she said.

She added that her three children were up to date on their vaccines and that she herself was planning to be vaccinated against the coronavirus after the birth of her baby in late September. “We are not anti-vaccines,” she said.

Still, Ms Wallace said her husband firmly believes the decision to get the vaccine or wear a mask should be up to an individual, not the government. “This is one of the few things that I have come to an agreement on with my husband.”