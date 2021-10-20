Tesla’s quarterly profits beat estimates as car sales skyrocket

Sales of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle and clean energy company rose 57% to $ 13.8 billion, while profits hit $ 1.86 per share on an adjusted basis, the Californian company said.

Tesla Inc. reported earnings below Wall Street estimates, but managed to beat third-quarter profit guidance despite a semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues that thwarted competing automakers.

Sales of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle and clean energy company rose 57% to $ 13.8 billion, missing estimates of $ 13.9 billion. Earnings rose to $ 1.86 per share on an adjusted basis, the Palo Alto, Calif.-Based automaker said on Wednesday. That beat the average of $ 1.67 per share of analysts’ estimates. The results mark the ninth consecutive quarter of profits for the 18-year-old electric car maker.

The company’s automotive gross margin, a key indicator of profitability, widened to 28.8% in the last quarter, from 27.7% a year earlier.

Tesla shares fell 1.5% to $ 853 after the market closed. They were little changed at $ 865.80 at the close of regular trading in New York.

“The stock is zigzagging because it was expected,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures of the strong gross margins, which stood at 28.8% excluding regulatory credits. “But they are making a lot of progress in terms of profitability.”

Tesla is expanding across three continents and is close to completing new factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin. At his shareholders meeting earlier this month, CEO and largest shareholder Musk said his company would move its headquarters to Austin, without giving a date.

Tesla delivered 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter, a record for the company. Tesla currently manufactures the Models S, X, 3 and Y at its factory in Fremont, California, and the Models 3 and Y at its factory in Shanghai. More than 96% of the quarter’s sales were for Models 3 and Y.

Regulatory credit revenue was $ 279 million, up from $ 354 million three months earlier. The company also reported a $ 51 million depreciation in Bitcoin.