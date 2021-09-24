Tesla to face racism allegations from black worker in open court

A former Tesla Inc. factory worker who alleges racism was rampant on the assembly line has already achieved a rare feat: forcing the electric car maker to fight it in open court.

But when Owen Diaz takes his case to a jury starting Friday in San Francisco, he runs into a company that hardly ever loses disputes at work.

Out of nearly 90 employment-related arbitration complaints filed against Tesla from 2016 to March this year, the company prevailed in 11 cases decided by a private judge after closed hearings, according to data compiled by JAMS, the arbitration service provider who handles the company’s disputes.

Tesla lost only one arbitration – a very similar case to Diaz’s that ended in May with a million dollar award to the ex-employee. Most of the other cases were either settled or were dropped, withdrawn or dismissed without a hearing.

Diaz was exempted from the company’s mandatory arbitration policy and was able to pursue his case in federal court because he came to Tesla as an entrepreneur through a recruitment agency.

The lawsuit will pit Diaz’s claims that he was repeatedly called the ‘N word’ and other epithets against Tesla’s defense that she never intended to embarrass and hurt him or disregard the rights and safety of African-American workers placed by the recruiting agency. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment before the trial.

Contract workers Owen Diaz (right) and Demetric Diaz (left) sued Tesla, alleging a pattern of racial harassment and hostility [File: Bloomberg]

Several days of testimony from colleagues, supervisors and human resources staff will highlight years of complaints by black workers that officials at the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif., Have turned a blind eye to the common use of racial slurs on the assembly line. and has been slow to clean up graffiti with swastikas and other hate symbols scrawled across common areas.

Around 10,000 people work at the factory, which Tesla acquired in 2010.

The case could also embolden activist shareholders who have pushed Tesla’s board of directors, so far unsuccessfully, to adopt more transparency about its use of arbitration to resolve complaints of sexual harassment and racial discrimination. .

The board urges investors to reject such a proposal at a shareholder meeting on October 7, even as other major Silicon Valley companies, from Alphabet Inc. to Uber Technologies Inc., have backed down the use of compulsory arbitration.

“For Tesla, having to stand up for yourself in the public eye is very important,” said Hilary Hammell, Oakland, Calif., Employment discrimination lawyer at Levy Vinick Burrell Hyams LLP. “The fact that arbitration agreements are so common in employment really undermines the right to a jury trial, especially when it comes to our civil rights.”

Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have all fought complaints of racial bias from factory workers, but none of those cases have gone to trial.

It is “quite rare” for racial discrimination lawsuits like Diaz’s to go to trial, as they are usually settled out of court or forced into arbitration, said David Oppenheimer, a University of California professor at the University of California. Berkeley School of Law. The victory rate for plaintiffs in workplace discrimination lawsuits before the courts is 30-35%, he said.

Diaz, who was an elevator operator at the Fremont plant, filed his case in 2017 with his son and another man who worked at the plant. The son, Demetric, then withdrew from the case and the third plaintiff settled with Tesla on undisclosed terms, court records show.

Diaz wants Tesla to compensate him for his emotional distress and will ask the jury to award punitive damages to deter future wrongdoing. “The amount of money at stake in most employment discrimination cases is not substantial when you look at the employer’s assets,” Oppenheimer said.

Tesla has said in court records that he has taken swift action to correct illegal behavior at his facility and has denied acting “maliciously or oppressively” towards Diaz.

The company said it “lacks sufficient knowledge” to respond to Diaz’s claims that colleagues told her to “return to Africa”, called it the “N word” and left racist effigies and graffiti in the bathroom and on cardboard balls depicting dark-skinned figures with bones in their hair and thick lips, next to the word “Booo!” “

To substantiate Diaz’s claims, his lawyers have lined up as witnesses other former workers who claim to have faced a similar pattern of racist behavior.

The case is Diaz v. Tesla Inc., 17-cv-06748, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).