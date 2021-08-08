Tesla reportedly mandated masks at its Nevada battery plant

An aerial view of the Tesla Gigafactory near Sparks, Nevada

Tesla tells workers at its Nevada battery plant that they will be required to wear masks indoors from Monday, regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility previously had to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid this requirement if they were, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is the latest company to impose masks after the Delta variant forced the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to turn the tide and recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment from Reuters.

