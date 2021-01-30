Tesla offers collision repairs at its service centers

Tesla service centers can now perform various forms of collision repair in-house, according to CNBC. The automaker reportedly sent a message to customers titled “Collision Repair is Here”, telling them that their local Tesla service centers can now be an alternative to body shops to repair “minor dents, scuffs, scratches, etc. Its optimized flow, Tesla wrote, allows the company to quickly repair damage.

Business leader Elon Musk first Talk about Tesla planned to do most of the collision-related work in-house in 2018. At the time, the automaker was already able to repair some types of damage within 24 hours, but hoped to offer same day and hour repairs. . as well as. As CNBC note, Tesla reported a profit of $ 678 million for its “services and other” segment in its fourth quarter financial report for 2020. Collision repairs and other services could become a bigger source of revenue for the company, however, as its vehicles age under warranty.