Terrorist threat level in UK rose to ‘serious’ after terrorist incident at hospital – Times of India
LONDON (Reuters) – An explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday was declared a terrorist incident by British police on Monday, causing the level of terrorist threat in the UK to rise to ‘serious’ – which indicates that an attack is very likely.
In February, the country’s terrorist threat level was lowered from “serious” to “substantial”, indicating that an attack is likely.
However, the United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the upgrade decision taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center (JTAC) after an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier Monday.
“What we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month,” Patel told reporters after Monday’s meeting.
“A live investigation is underway right now, they will need the time, the space, to do the job that they are doing in terms of investigating the incident. But of course we as a government, I as Minister of the Interior continue to work with everyone when it comes to the security of our country and make sure that we take all the necessary measures, ”she said.
The motive for Sunday’s attack, which resulted in one death, remains unclear as UK counterterrorism police investigate the case involving a taxi explosion, alongside intelligence agency MI5.
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation and the North West Counterterrorism Police Chief, Russ jackson, said the taxi passenger appeared to have manufactured an “improvised explosive device” which caused the explosion.
“The fare – a man – had requested to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which was about 10 minutes away,” Jackson told reporters.
“As the taxi neared the drop-off point at the hospital, an explosion occurred inside the car. It quickly engulfed him in flames. Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the taxi, ”he said.
Previously, three suspects between the ages of 21 and 29 were arrested under the Terrorism Act following a car explosion outside the women’s hospital.
The male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene outside the hospital and has yet to be officially identified. Local Merseyside Police said the taxi driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which are not considered life threatening, and has since been released.
“Northwestern Counter Terrorism Police detectives continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the blast and work closely with fellow Merseyside Police as the investigation continues at a steady pace.” , the force said in a statement.
“So far, we understand that the car involved was a taxi that stopped at the hospital shortly before the explosion,” the police statement said.
The incident took place around the time the UK fell silent for two minutes to mark Remembrance Sunday – celebrated every year on the second Sunday in November, to commemorate the contribution of servicemen and military women and British and Commonwealth civilians in both world wars and subsequent conflicts. .
Prime Minister Johnson and Home Secretary Patel posted statements on Twitter following the blast.
“My thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident in Liverpool today. I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation,” Johnson said.
“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right that they have the time and space to do it,” Patel said.
Images available online showed a car on fire and then set on fire. Phil Garrigan, fire chief of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the blaze was “fully developed” when his crews arrived and the injured driver escaped before he took hold.
“Mersey Fire and Rescue personnel worked all day and were on scene within minutes,” Garrigan said.
“We will continue our partnership with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council by visibly reassuring affected communities and knocking on doors to speak to people in the area and check their well-being,” he said.
Shortly after the explosion, armed police raided several terraced houses on Sutcliffe Street in Liverpool, north-west England, where the three arrests were made. Sections of Sutcliffe Street and Boaler Street remain cordoned off, with a heavy police presence at the scene as investigations continue.
Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy sought to reassure the public, saying events of this nature were very rare and that there would be an increased and visible police presence on the streets in the coming days.
“It’s also important that at this very early stage people don’t speculate on what happened. We will do our best to update our communities as soon as we can, ”she said.
Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visitation access had been restricted until further notice and patients were diverted to other hospitals where possible. The hospital receives around 50,000 patients per year, making it one of the largest hospitals of its kind in Europe.
