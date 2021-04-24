Terrorist fears fuel the rise of the French far right

Jean-François Ricard, France’s leading anti-terrorism prosecutor, said that “the words spoken by the attacker” at the time of the knife attack indicated that it was a terrorist attack. He did not specifically confirm reports that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or God is great, in Arabic.

Agence France-Presse, the news agency, reported that social media posts by the perpetrator, identified only as Jamel, were often devoted to denunciations of Islamophobia in France and attacks against d eminent right-wing commentators, including Eric Zemmour, author of the bestseller “The French Suicide”.

More recently, these messages have been dominated by verses from the Qur’an. Days later the beheading six months ago of a teacher, Samuel Paty, who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to a class on free speech, the assailant had joined a campaign titled “Respect Muhammad, Prophet of God,” the agency reported.

It was not clear at the start of a large-scale police investigation whether the man, who lived in Rambouillet, had acted alone. Several recent terrorist incidents have involved self-radicalized individuals who have proved difficult for the French authorities to trace.

President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the murder by promising to fight “Islamist terrorism”. Before the murder, he had promised in an interview with Le Figaro to recruit 10,000 additional police and gendarmes, reflecting his determination to uphold “the right to a peaceful life”. This sentence was quickly ridiculed after the stabbing.

“A peaceful life, Emmanuel Macron?” Guillaume Peltier, of the center-right Republicans, wrote on Twitter, accusing the president of “an inexcusable renunciation of courage and action”. As for Ms. Le Pen, she was adamant: “France can no longer bear this.”