Terrifying disease plagues Australia’s seaside: carnivorous ulcers

He has treated over a thousand patients, in Australia and abroad, for the disease. Many of those in Australia are older, but others are young teachers, laborers and even children.

He gently measures their lesions with a ruler, marking them to track their progress. Although they look like nightmares – some have ulcers that eat into their bones – most patients describe them as painless. The carnivorous toxin produced by bacteria presents a particular horror: it weakens both the immune response and numbs the flesh it consumes. It is “quite an extraordinary organism, really,” said Dr O’Brien of the bacteria, “and a formidable foe.”

In Mr Courtney’s case, the ulcer had ravaged the top half of his foot before doctors could make a diagnosis. They have since performed surgeries to remove the concrete-like necrotic tissue. “Unless you get rid of this dead flesh, the skin will never heal,” said Dr. Adrian Murrie, a doctor at the clinic who treated Mr. Courtney.

Other patients with less severe cases sometimes refuse treatment, opting instead for natural remedies such as the application of heat and clay. Although the body can sometimes fight off smaller ulcers, such treatments can pose real danger in severe cases, Dr. O’Brien said.

In most cases, treatment consists of antibiotics. Previously, much of the disease was treated with surgery, but with better medications the prognosis has improved dramatically in recent years. “We thought antibiotics didn’t work,” Dr. O’Brien said. “Because it gets worse before it gets better.”

Yet, for now, prevention is almost impossible.

“We don’t know how to stop it,” he said. But if the answer is anywhere, he said, it is in Australia.

For Mr Courtney, his battle with the disease is far from over. Doctors expect her treatment to last at least another six months.