Terrence Floyd: George Floyd Kin Joins Protest Anthem Album Project | World News – Times of India

NEW YORK: Before a night rehearsal in December, Terrence Floyd couldn’t remember the last time he’d crouched down on a drum throne, sticks in hand and ready to play. Surely, he said, this had not happened since his brother, George floyd , died at the hands of police in Minneapolis last May, triggering a global toll on systemic racism and police brutality.Now, Terrence is lending a talent he honed as a child in a church band to help produce and promote an upcoming album of protest hymns inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests brought about in part by the death of his brother.“I want to honor my brother in any way I can, whether it’s a walk, whether it’s just talking to someone about him, or just doing what I’m doing and playing the drums,” Terrence said. at the Associated Press. “His heart isn’t beating anymore,” he said, “but I can beat for him”.The untitled project, slated for release a year after George Floyd’s death, follows a long history of racial justice messages and protest slogans running through popular American music and culture. In particular, music has been a means of educating people about popular movements, often conveying desperate appeals or enraged battle cries over the airwaves.

Terrence was recruited for the project by Reverend Kevin McCall, a New York activist who said he believed a street-inspired protest anthem album didn’t exist yet.

“These songs of protest that have been created have been monumental,” said McCall. “It created a movement and not a moment.”

Some songs make bold statements, like the first single from the protest anthem album, “No Justice No Peace”. The well-known protest refrain, popularized in the United States in the 1980s, is something millennials grew up hearing before joining the front lines of the civil rights movement of their generation, McCall said.

McCall stars on the track, along with his fiancee, singer Malikka Miller, and choir members from the Grace Tabernacle Christian Center in Brooklyn. The song is currently available for purchase and streaming on platforms such as YouTube.

Godfather Records, a label managed and owned by David Wright, pastor of Grace Tabernacle Christian Center, plans to release the seven-song album. Her late father, Timothy Wright, is considered the “godfather of gospel music”.

“We blend gospel music with social justice, to reach the masses,” Wright said. “We’ve always been strengthened by songs, like ‘We Shall Overcome’ and ‘Wade in the Water’. I want to give it a new twist. ”

There is a history of interaction between music and black protest. The beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991 – along with the contemporary “war on drugs” – amplified the 1988 NWA anthem, “F (asterisk) (asterisk) (asterisk) tha Police ”and“ Fight the Power ”, released in 1989. More recently,“ Alright ”by Kendrick Lamar, BeyonceLamar’s “Freedom”, and YG’s “FDT” have provided a soundtrack for many BLM events.

Legendary musician and activist Stevie Wonder released his 1980 hit song, “Happy Birthday,” as part of a campaign to recognize Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a federal holiday. King’s Day, which has faced years of opposition nationally, was officially recognized in 1986, three years after gaining support from federal lawmakers.

Some historians cite Billie Holiday’s musical interpretation of Abel Meeropol’s poem, “Strange Fruit,” in 1939 as one of the sparks of the civil rights movement. The song describes in devastating detail the period of lynching waged against black Americans for decades after the abolition of slavery, often to terrorize and oppress those who sought racial equality.

The new movie United States vs. Billie Holiday depicts the actual struggle of the jazz luminary to perform the song despite opposition from government officials. Singer and actress Andra Day, who plays Holiday in the film, recently told the AP that the song’s importance influenced her decision to take on the role.

“She was the one who sang that song in defiance of the government which has reinvigorated the movement,” Day said. “And so it was really empowering for me.”

Todd Boyd, the Katherine and Frank Price Chair for the Study of Race and Popular Culture at the University of Southern California, said many of the best-known protest chants have come from civil rights movements and dark power, then inspired songs. .

“This is how culture works,” Boyd said. “Something that begins in a space can very easily grow into something bigger and wider, if the movement itself is influential.”

Terrence Floyd said the protest anthem project was a fitting way to honor his brother’s memory. Many years before his death, George Floyd dabbled in music – he was occasionally invited to rap on mixtapes produced by DJ Screw, a staple of the local hip-hop scene in Houston.

“If his music couldn’t get out of Houston, I would use my Floyd musical ability to reach people on his behalf,” Terrence said.