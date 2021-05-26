Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

BAGHDAD (AP) – Tensions escalated in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday after the arrest of a militia commander for terrorism, sparking a dangerous confrontation between the detainee’s paramilitary supporters and the Iraqi government.

The clash began after Iraqi security forces arrested militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh at dawn on the basis of a judicial investigation and an arrest warrant on terrorism charges, said the Iraqi army in a statement. The statement said he was being questioned by a joint investigative committee.

Musleh is the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. The PMF is a state-sanctioned group made up of a set of militias formed to defeat the Islamic State group in 2014. Among the most powerful members of the group are Iranian-backed Shiite militias.

Shortly after the arrest, forces affiliated with the PMF, which maintains offices inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, were deployed around the headquarters of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Tensions came to a head when Iraqi security forces and the elite counterterrorism service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions, sparking fears of violence. Some armed factions of the PMF have gathered around the gates of the Green Zone.

The presence of the PMF at the seat of the Iraqi government was seen by some senior Iraqi government officials as a way to pressure al-Kadhimi to release Musleh.

The prime minister described the show of force as “a serious violation of the Iraqi constitution and applicable laws”, adding in a statement “we have led an immediate investigation into these movements”.

Al-Kadhimi subsequently held a meeting with senior Shiite political leaders who oppose the PMF. The prime minister also ordered the formation of an investigative committee made up of intelligence from the ministries of defense and interior as well as security and national security of the PMF.

Three PMF officials said that after the meeting, Musleh was transferred from the custody of Joint Operations Command, which oversees an array of Iraqi security forces, to PMF security.

An Iraqi intelligence official said Musleh’s arrest was recommended by the anti-corruption committee headed by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abu Ragheef and was carried out on the basis of a court order. The charges accuse Musleh of corruption and complicity in the assassinations of Iraqi activists in the southern city of Karbala. The four officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The growing number of murders of Frankish activists sparked outrage and protests this week, especially after prominent protest organizer Ehab al-Wazni was gunned down in Karbala this month.

International condemnation has poured in from the United Nations and other diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

“Any case of arrest must take its course, as is the case for any Iraqi,” tweeted the UN special representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. “No one should use a show of force to get their way. Such behavior weakens the Iraqi state and further erodes public trust. State institutions must be respected at all times. No one is above the law.