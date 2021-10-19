Tensions between US and Venezuela escalate after Maduro Ally’s extradition

The United States still considers Juan Guaidó, the former head of the Venezuelan National Assembly who assisted President Donald J. Trump’s final State of the Union address in 2020, as interim leader of Venezuela. At the start of this year, the European Union said no.

A group of opposition parties he leads, called the Unitary Platform, decided in August to end a three-year election boycott organized by Mr. Maduro and participate in the November vote. At the time, the group said the decision was difficult but motivated by an “urgency to find permanent solutions.”

The group hoped that a relatively high turnout from opposition candidates would show Mr Maduro’s weakness and mobilize citizens, even if those candidates did not win many gubernatorial races.

Yet in an interview on Thursday, Mr Guaidó said he had so little faith in the legitimacy of the November vote that he would not go to the polls, noting that some political parties continue to be illegal, many voters have had their registrations disabled. , and many opponents of Mr. Maduro have been imprisoned and tortured by his government.

“For us to call them ‘elections’ in advance would be a mistake,” Guaidó said.

Yet he and his allies continue to give at least some support to the elections, which he called the November “event”, and have said it remains an opportunity to “mobilize our people” and “prepare. to the possibility of an election in which Maduro leaves. “

In Venezuela, the big question is who will win the majority of votes in November: Mr. Maduro or the fractured opposition.

If the opposition makes a major demonstration, Maduro may not return to the negotiating table in Mexico, said Igor Cuotto, a Venezuelan expert in political conflict resolution.