Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup after internet crash

Tens of thousands of people gathered again in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, denouncing this week’s military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters who marched in Yangon for a second day in a row on Sunday carried red balloons – the color of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) – and chanted: “We don’t want a military dictatorship. ! We want democracy! “

They marched under the blazing sun in the middle of the road, waving NLD flags and giving the three-digit salute that has become a symbol of protest against the February 1 coup. Drivers honked their horns and passengers held up pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We will move forward and continue to demand until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship, ”protester Myo Win, 37, told AFP news agency.

Monk raises three-fingered salute during protest against military coup in Yangon on February 7, 2021 [Ye Aung Thu/ AFP]

The scenes, posted on Facebook, are among the few to leave the country since Myanmar’s military authorities shut down the internet and restricted phone lines on Saturday.

Netblocks, a UK-based service that tracks internet disruptions, said a “near-total internet shutdown” was in effect in Myanmar on Saturday afternoon, with connectivity dropping to just 16 percent normal levels.

The blackout followed a military order to block Friday and Instagram after authorities said some people were trying to use the platforms to spread “fake news.” Facebook had already been blocked earlier in the week – but not completely.

Update: A near-total Internet shutdown is now in effect in #Myanmar. Network data shows connectivity collapse to 16% of ordinary levels as of ~ 2 p.m. local time 📉 News blackout likely to significantly limit coverage of anti-coup protests 📉https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/b6pIM0MKQQ – NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 6, 2021

The communication breakdown made the efforts to resist the coup more urgent. Sunday’s rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands of people marched into cities across the country to condemn the coup that brought a brutal end to a 10-year experiment with democracy.

In Yangon, thousands of people – factory workers and students among them – marched on a main street on Saturday chanting: “Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win ”.

Protests of similar size took place in at least two other areas of the city. At Yangon City Hall, protesters presented flowers to police, some of whom carried assault rifles.

A protester gives bouquets of flowers to a riot police line during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on February 6, 2021 [Stringer/ AFP] Demonstrators protest the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar on February 6, 2021 [Stringer/Reuters]

Thousands more also took to the streets of Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay, and its military capital, Naypyidaw, home to the country’s government officials, where protesters chanted anti-coup slogans. and called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

“# The Myanmar military and police must ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and that protesters are not subjected to reprisals,” the UN human rights office tweeted after Saturday demonstrations.

Despite the large-scale deployment of riot police – backed up by water cannons – no major clashes were reported.

“We must all support the people of Myanmar”

With the Internet shutdown and the scarcity of official information, rumors have circulated about the fate of Suu Kyi and his cabinet. A story that she had been released, which drew huge crowds to the streets to celebrate Saturday night, was quickly quashed by her lawyer.

More than 160 people have been arrested since the military took power in the early hours of Monday, said Thomas Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar.

“The generals are now trying to cripple the citizen resistance movement – and keep the outside world in the dark – by cutting off virtually all Internet access,” Andrews said in a statement Sunday.

“We must all stand with the people of Myanmar in this time of danger and need. They deserve nothing less.

The courageous people of Myanmar must know that they are not alone in defending their fragile democracy. I urge the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately convene a special session. Here is my post on the worsening crisis in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/dJlXVWzROR – A Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RporterUn) February 7, 2021

The civil disobedience movement has been building up in Myanmar all week, with doctors and teachers among those refusing to work. And every night people bang pots and pans in a show of anger.

As the protests escalated, the military ordered telecommunications networks to freeze access to social media platforms, which have been critical sources of independent information as well as organizing tools for the protests.

In a statement, Twitter said it was “deeply concerned” by the blocking order and promised to “advocate for an end to the destructive government-led closures.” Its spokesperson said the blockades “undermine public conversation and the rights of people to have their voices heard.”

Facebook also urged the military to reverse its decision.

“At this critical time, the people of Burma need to access important information and be able to communicate with their loved ones,” Facebook’s public policy officer for emerging Asia-Pacific countries, Rafael Frankel, said in a statement.

Amnesty International called the closure a “heinous and reckless decision” at a time when Myanmar faced the coup, years of civil conflict and the COVID-19 crisis.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power on February 1, accusing Aung San Suu Kyi and his party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), of failing to follow up on his complaints that the November elections last had been tainted with fraud. The election commission said it had found no evidence to support these claims.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency and promised to hand over power after new elections, without giving a deadline.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of illegally importing six walkie-talkies, while retired President Win Myint is accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions. Neither has been seen since the coup. Their lawyer said they were being held in their home.

Australian inmate

The coup sparked international outrage, with the United States considering sanctions against the generals and the UN Security Council calling for the release of all detainees.

It has also heightened tensions between the United States and China, which have close ties to the Myanmar military. State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday urged top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to condemn the coup, the State Department said.

The generals have few foreign interests vulnerable to sanctions, but the military’s considerable business investment could suffer if foreign partners leave – as Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings announced on Friday.

Separately, the Australian Foreign Minister’s office said in a statement on Saturday that the government was “deeply concerned at reports of the arbitrary detention of Australian and foreign nationals in Myanmar.”

The statement said the government is particularly concerned about an Australian who has been detained at a police station.

Reuters news agency identified him as Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi.

Australian academic Sean Turnell has been detained in Myanmar. Daw Aung’s economic adviser San Suu Kyi is the first known foreign arrest since the military coup on Monday February 1. # 9Newshttps://t.co/EOfN6pcXXz – 9News Melbourne (@ 9NewsMelb) February 6, 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi spent 15 years under house arrest after leading pro-democracy protests against the long-ruling military junta in 1988.

After sharing power with a civilian government, the military began democratic reforms in 2011. This led to the election of the NLD in a landslide victory four years later.

The November elections were aimed at consolidating a troubled democratic transition.