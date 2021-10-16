Tens of thousands of people demonstrate in Rome against fascism

The protest comes a week after far-right supporters stormed the headquarters of Italy’s oldest labor confederation.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Rome to demonstrate against fascism, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s oldest labor confederation.

The leader of the CGIL union, Maurizio Landini, led the demonstration on Saturday under the slogan: “Never again fascism”.

“It is necessary to build an anti-fascist and democratic network for the whole continent,” Landini said. “Democracy is not exported through wars, but by providing access to work and rights.

More than 50,000 people attended the rally in Piazza San Giovanni, according to media reports. Among the participants were Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Some participants waved slogans in favor of coronavirus vaccines, a direct response to protesters armed with sticks and metal bars who sacked the CGIL headquarters in Rome October 9.

Last week’s protest began as a peaceful protest against new government regulations imposing the most stringent vaccine requirements in Europe.

The measure, which took effect Friday, requires proof of vaccination, a negative test within 48 hours or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 to access workplaces.

An unauthorized march broke away from the main rally in Piazza Del Popolo and attempted to reach Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office.

Among them were supporters of the far-right group Forza Nuova, which waved the Italian flag and extended its arm in a “Roman” fascist salute.

A protester holds a banner with “Freedom” written on it during a protest against the “Green Pass” in Rome, Italy. [Remo Casilli/Reuters]

The group reached the CGIL headquarters and briefly broke into its premises. The confederation blamed the act of violence on the “fascist action squads”.

“[This was] an attack on democracy and on the world of work which we are determined to repel, ”Landini said at the time. “No one should think they can take our country back to the fascist years.”

Addressing the crowd on Saturday, Landini referred to the round-up of Jews that took place in Rome’s Jewish ghetto on October 16, 1945, saying a return to political violence would not be tolerated.

“To be anti-fascist is to guarantee democracy for all and to safeguard the principles of our constitution”, he declared.

Landini also used the platform to demand truth and justice for Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old doctoral student killed in Cairo in 2016.

The trial in absentia of four Egyptian security officers was suspended earlier this week, over fears the defendants might not be aware of the charges against them.

A Rome court’s decision to quash the proceedings frustrated years of efforts to investigate the events that led to the student’s disappearance in Egypt and end the victim’s family.