Tens of thousands evacuated in India before Cyclone Tauktae
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in India as a violent cyclone hit the state of Gujarat in northwest India on Sunday evening.
Heavy rains and winds from Cyclone Tauktae, which originated in the Arabian Sea, had already hit some states along India’s west coast, causing power outages, chopping down trees and causing at least six dead, according to to the Reuters news agency. Four of the six deaths occurred in the southern state of Karnataka, where more than 70 coastal villages have been affected, according to the state’s disaster management authority.
The cyclone, which was classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” on Saturday, was likely to intensify the next day, India’s Meteorological Department said.t said during a Sunday afternoon briefing. Forecasters said that it would reach the coast of Gujarat, one of India’s largest states, on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching around 115 miles per hour.
The department said it expected a tidal wave of up to nine feet in some areas, with the heaviest rains in parts of Gujarat on Monday. Gujarat government officials said nearly 150,000 people were being evacuated from vulnerable areas of the coast on Sunday evening, Reuters reported.
Authorities have ordered the suspension of fishing operations in parts of the east-central Arabian Sea and along the west coast in parts of India, with fishermen being warned not to venture into the sea. sea near the coast of Gujarat before Monday.
The cyclone arrives in India is grappling with a devastating coronavirus outbreak caused by a new variant of the virus that has left hospitals full to capacity and sick people struggling to seek treatment. As of Saturday evening, 266,207 people in India had died from the virus, what experts say is almost certainly an undercoverage of total death toll.
Authorities have also suspended vaccinations, including in the city of Mumbai, until Tuesday.
As the cyclone approached, dozens of disaster management teams were deployed to several states, along with army, navy and coast guard units, the government said, adding in a statement. Sunday that he was taking measures to guarantee “zero loss of life”.
In Gujarat, officials said on Sunday that arrangements had been made for patients in coronavirus centers to continue to receive treatment. Hospitals sealed windows and doors to protect them from the wind, and more than 170 mobile intensive care unit vans were being deployed to provide emergency care, according to local average.
On Friday, heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae have already led to the evacuation of 15,000 people from low-lying areas. They were temporarily transferred to camps in the southern state of Kerala, according to the Hindustan Times.
