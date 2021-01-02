World
Ten more arrested for attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan – Times of India
PESHWAR: Pakistani police arrested 10 more people during nighttime raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. With the latest arrests, the number of defendants arrested in this case has risen to 55. More than 350 people have been named in the FIR after the temple in Terri village in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was vandalized and burned down. Wednesday by a demonstrating crowd. against its work of expansion.
Research is underway to catch the other defendants named in the FIR.
The temple which also had a samadhi of a Hindu religious leader was attacked by mobs after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate its decades-old building.
The crowd, led by local clerics and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam part (Fazal ur Rehman group), demolished the newly built structure next to the old structure.
The attack on the temple drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and leaders of the Hindu minority.
India also filed a protest with Pakistan on the vandalization of the temple and demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.
The protest was transmitted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels, sources in New Delhi said on Friday.
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan assured his government would rebuild the damaged temple and Samadhi as soon as possible.
Chief Information Minister Khan’s Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said religious tolerance would be maintained in the province. Pakistan short Supreme ordered local authorities to appear in court on January 5.
The court instructed the One-Person Minority Rights Commission, the KP Chief Secretary and the KP Inspector General of Police to visit the site and submit a report on January 4. Hindus form the largest minority community in Pakistan.
According to official estimates, 75 Hindu lakh live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, more than 90 Hindu lakh live in the country.
The majority of the Hindu population of Pakistan is settled in the province of Sindh, where they share their culture, traditions and language with the Muslim residents. They often complain about the harassment of extremists.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Saturday called India’s protest against the vandalization of the Hindu temple “totally unjustified”.
