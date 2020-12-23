Ten defining moments for women in 2020

UNITED NATIONS, December 23 (IPS) – If 2020 will be remembered for how COVID-19 has changed our lives in almost every way and in every region of the world, we have made progress for women’s rights and gender equality.

From new laws addressing domestic violence and equality to essential leadership of women during the global pandemic, join us in celebrating some key moments for gender equality this year.

Women leaders shine in the face of COVID-19

Governments around the world have been working to respond to COVID-19, with research suggesting that in countries where women lead, responses have been faster, more effective and stronger. In countries with female leaders, including New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Bangladesh and more, the swift and decisive actions of women leaders have resulted in declines in cases and deaths.

Even though COVID-19 has demonstrated the important role of women in leadership and decision-making, as of December 2020 there were only 22 countries with female heads of state and / or government in the world. As we plan to build back better in the future, women’s leadership is essential to success.

United States elects first female vice president

In November, Kamala Harris became the first woman elected vice president of the United States, breaking down the barriers that have kept men entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for many years. After her swearing-in in January 2021, she will join the ranks of other vice presidents around the world, in countries such as Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Liberia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Gambia, South Sudan and ‘other.

US President-elect Joe Biden also announced a all women in the senior communications team, a first for the White House.

Scotland makes vintage goods free for all

Scottish parliament voted unanimously in favor of the Products Period bill in November, making Scotland the first country to allow free and universal access to menstrual products – including tampons and sanitary napkins – in public buildings, including schools and universities.

It marks a significant victory for the global movement against period of poverty which affects women and girls in several ways. With 12.8% of the world’s women and girls living in poverty, the cost of menstrual products and additional taxes leave many people without a way to safely manage their periods.

Names of mothers must appear on identity cards of children in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, the The president signed a new law declaring that for the first time, mothers will be named on their children’s birth certificates and identity cards, which will facilitate women’s access to education, health care and other documents for their children. The change will particularly benefit women who are widowed, divorced or who are raising children alone.

The new law comes after a year-long social media campaign #WhereIsMyName, advocating for women’s rights and empowerment in the country.

World leaders rekindle vision for Beijing Platform for Action

In October, co-hosted by the President of the General Assembly and UN Women, leaders gathered to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive roadmap to advance the gender equality.

More than 100 countries engaged in concrete actions accelerate the achievement of gender equality and empowering women and girls everywhere. Some of the commitments include the elimination of discriminatory laws, social norms and gender stereotypes; match commitments to gender equality with adequate funding; strengthening institutions to promote gender equality; harness the potential of technology and innovation to improve the lives of women and girls; and regularly collect, analyze and use gender statistics.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on solid actions and commitments to accelerate equality implementation Forum on Generational Equality in Mexico and France in 2021, and through the Generation Equality Action Coalitions.

Equal pay for female footballers in Brazil and Sierra Leone

Brazil and Sierra Leone joined Australia, England, Norway and New Zealand in publicly committing to equal pay for footballers and footballers. Globally, the gender pay gap 16 percent, which means that female workers earn on average 84 percent of what men earn. For women of color, immigrant women and women with children, the difference is even greater.

In Sierra Leone, the Equality Pledge covers appearance costs and winning bonuses for the Women’s National Team. Likewise, in Brazil, national female players will be remunerated in the same way as male national players during preparation periods and matches.

Kuwaiti law on domestic violence gives hope to women

In September, Kuwait issued a new law on protection against domestic violence, after years of activism by Kuwaiti women’s rights groups. The law creates a national committee to draft policies to combat domestic violence and protect women. It also sets up shelters and a hotline to receive complaints of domestic violence, provides counseling and legal assistance to survivors, and authorizes emergency protection orders to prevent abusers from contacting their victims.

Although the new law on family protection is a step forward for the country with high levels of domestic violence, much remains to be done to implement the law, close protection gaps and repeal discriminatory laws. Around the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic strikes, the ever-present pandemic of violence against women has increased dramatically.

Calls to helplines have increased fivefold in some countries during the first weeks of the coronavirus epidemic. Projections show that for every three months of confinement, an additional 15 million women could be victims of violence. Laws and policies are important right now, to reduce violence against women and recover from the social and economic fallout from COVID-19.

TIME’s first child of the year celebrates girl power and women scientists

Fifteen-year-old scientist and inventor, Gitanjali Rao, was selected as the very first “Kid of the Year” by TIME magazine. From an early age, Rao reflected on how to use science and technology to create social change, driven by his desire to introduce positivity and community to the world around him.

She developed Nicely, an artificial intelligence-based Chrome app and extension capable of detecting cyberbullying at an early stage. Rao is currently working on an inexpensive and accurate way to detect bio-contaminants in water.

New Zealand appoints first indigenous woman Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nanaia Mahuta became the first indigenous woman appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand in November. Mahuta, who is Maori, and who was first elected to parliament in 1996, made history as the first female member of parliament to wear a moko kauae, or traditional tattoo, on her chin.

New Zealand also has one of the most diverse parliaments in the world, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with almost half of lawmakers being women and around 10% of incoming parliamentarians being members of the LGBTQ community.

Two women win the Nobel Prize in chemistry

In October, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna were receives the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on a method of DNA editing, known as Crispr-Cas9. The two scientists led efforts to turn molecules made by microbes into a tool for customizing genes.

The joint victory of Dr Charpentier and Dr Doudna marks the first time in history that the prize has been awarded to two women, and they are only the sixth and seventh women to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Originally posted on UN-Women.Medium.com

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram