Ten climbers killed in Iran after heavy snowfall

State media say 10 climbers were killed and several more missing after heavy snowfall in the mountains north of Tehran.

At least 10 climbers have died and several more were missing in the mountains north of Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and seven crew members of a ship were also missing after storms in the Gulf.

Heavy snowfall and winds in several parts of Iran over the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transportation.

Several climbers have remained missing since Friday, when two deaths were reported and the number of people missing rose as affected families contacted authorities, state television said.

Nine people were killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, said Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Iranian Red Crescent, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB.

At least seven climbers were still missing on three popular trails, Valipour said earlier.

Tehran sits at the foot of the Alborz mountain range which has several ski resorts.

A screenshot from footage broadcast on Iranian state television IRIB on December 26, 2020 shows a rescue operation after several climbers were found dead [IRIB/ AFP]

State television broadcast footage of a helicopter rescue operation on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks of the Alborz mountain range, showing Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snow-capped mountain.

A member of the Red Crescent team said the rescue mission was complicated by “bad weather and snow”.

Separately, Iranian maritime authorities were looking for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in the rough waters of the Gulf on Friday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“We are trying to find the missing by mobilizing all our facilities and forces, and by informing passing ships and naval search and rescue centers in Oman, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” said Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of the Iranian regional maritime body. cited by ISNA.