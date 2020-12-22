Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won’t be president for long, urges ‘erratic’ Trump to retire

Televangelist Pat Robertson recognized on Monday 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted “we will see a President Kamala Harris shortly after President Biden’s inauguration,” and said it is time for President Trump to give in and step down from the Politics. Robertson, a leading voice on the religious right since the 1980s, has generally – although not always – supported Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.

Trump is accelerating a more and more dashing ultimate effort at stay at the office, but he is lose allies quickly.

Bill Barr, Pat Robertson, Mitch McConnell and Vladimir Putin all quit Trump last week. – Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 22, 2020

After admitting Biden would take office and predicting that he would die or resign before too long, Robertson said “It would be a mistake” for Trump to run again in 2024. “My money would go to Nikki Haley,” he added. “I think she would make a great candidate for the Republican Party.” Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump.

“You know, with all of his talent and ability to raise funds and grow big crowds, the president is still living in an alternate reality,” Robertson said. “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he’s lying about this, that, and the other.’ But no, he’s not lying; for him it’s the truth. “He said that Trump has” done a wonderful job for the economy, but at the same time he’s very erratic, and he’s fired people and he fought against people and he insulted people and he keeps going down the line. ” With Trump, “it’s a mixed bag,” said Robertson, “and I think it would be nice to say,” You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on. “

The story continues

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden will be president and Trump “lives in an alternate reality”, “is very erratic” and is not expected to run again in 2024: “You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on thing”. pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO – Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020

“Pat Robertson has just proven that evolution exists, even in people who don’t believe in evolution,” comedian John Fugelsang joked. But Trump can take comfort in the fact that Robertson’s predictions weren’t always so – or even usually – confirmed. In October, for example, he said that God had told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit Earth.

More stories from theweek.com

Are the worst days of the Trump presidency yet to come?

Texas moves away from national immunization guidelines and will prioritize over 65s over essential workers

Senate wipes out $ 2.3 trillion in government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump’s office