Televangelist Frederick KC Price dies of Covid

Frederick KC Price, who founded a mega-church and a TV show that made him a popular voice for black Christians, died of complications from Covid-19 on Friday evening, a family spokesperson said. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Price died at Torrance Memorial Medical Center near Los Angeles, spokesperson Holly Baird said.

“He fought the good fight of faith and took possession of eternal life”, declaration of her family posted on Facebook by her son, Frederick K. Price Jr., said.

In an Instagram Publish earlier this week, the church said the former Mr Price had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and asked its members to “pray for the full restoration” of Mr Price’s lungs, heart and kidneys “As he faced the health problems posed by Covid-19.”