Televangelist Frederick KC Price dies of Covid
Frederick KC Price, who founded a mega-church and a TV show that made him a popular voice for black Christians, died of complications from Covid-19 on Friday evening, a family spokesperson said. He was 89 years old.
Mr. Price died at Torrance Memorial Medical Center near Los Angeles, spokesperson Holly Baird said.
“He fought the good fight of faith and took possession of eternal life”, declaration of her family posted on Facebook by her son, Frederick K. Price Jr., said.
In an Instagram Publish earlier this week, the church said the former Mr Price had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and asked its members to “pray for the full restoration” of Mr Price’s lungs, heart and kidneys “As he faced the health problems posed by Covid-19.”
Mr. Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in Inglewood, Calif., In 1973, according to the church website. The number of its members has grown to over 28,000, compared to 300 when it was created.
In addition to services in the FaithDome, a 10,000-seat building, Mr. Price began televising his services locally in 1978 through Ever Increasing Faith Ministries, the church’s outreach missionary arm, after “receiving instructions of God, ”according to the church’s website. Mr. Price had started broadcasting his services on radio years earlier and expanded television broadcasts “with the aim of reaching black America.”
After the show found audiences in New York City – its second largest market behind Los Angeles – Mr. Price realized “a vision he had for many years to establish a church in Manhattan,” according to the church. website. He led the first service at Crenshaw Christian Center New York in May 2001.
Mr. Price resigned his post as pastor of the church in 2009, handing over the reins to the younger Mr. Price.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, and their four children, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.