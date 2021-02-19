Teleport me? Bavarian governor considering top post after Merkel

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) – Markus Soeder is a lot: the governor of the state of Bavaria, a conservative who believes in fighting climate change and a Star Trek fan.

The question the Germans are now asking is: Can the 54-year-old gain enough support across the political spectrum to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor this fall?

Once dismissed as a provincial maverick with a penchant for fighting and wearing outrageous carnival costumes, Soeder was catapulted onto the national stage last year when the country’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bavaria. Over the past few months, he has staunchly supported Merkel – whose relaxed approach to the pandemic has been praised in Germany and beyond – by forcefully defending the lockdown measures even as other state governors hesitated.

The pandemic “is a big test that we have to pass,” Soeder told The Associated Press in an interview in which he laid out the next steps in the Conservative leadership race and spoke of his love for the America – and its contempt for Donald Trump.

Soeder’s current beef is owned by the European Union’s Executive Commission, which he blames for the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines on the continent.

The EU, he said, “ordered vaccines too late, too little and, I believe, too stingy. The approach to vaccines was the way you would normally order paper clips.”

The Brussels-based body is a frequent punching bag for national politicians across the EU. But Soeder’s criticism falls firmly at the feet of German Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, a fellow Union bloc member in which Merkel’s Christian Democrats and her exclusively Bavarian Christian Social Union are unequal partners.

Soeder’s complaints carry weight because of Bavaria’s disproportionate role in Germany: it is the country’s largest state and its economic power.

Born in Nuremberg, the son of a building contractor, Soeder spoke of his early enthusiasm for conservative politics. While other students protested against what they saw as US imperialism, Soeder – who grew up near a US military hospital and regularly visited the army store to buy pizza and ice cream – recalls attending a rally in support of the First Gulf War.

The story continues

“I stood not far from here on a wooden box and demonstrated for the United States,” he said.

Soeder said his love for America was tested by Trump, who routinely lashed out at allies like Germany and threatened to withdraw US troops stationed there.

“No one who is a true fan of the United States has understood why the United States, as a beacon of freedom, no longer wants to be by our side,” he said, adding that he was encouraged by comments from the new US administration that it will keep bases in Germany.

Soeder agrees that Germany should pay more for its defense – a US request that predates the Trump administration.

“More contributions to NATO – absolutely right. Expand and strengthen NATO – absolutely right, ”he said. “But we are not little children. We are partners, not vassals or subordinates. “

Unlike most German politicians, the father of four is open about his Christian faith, even though he proudly displays his Star Trek mug in interviews.

“I am a believer,” he said in his office next to the Gothic St. Lawrence Church in Nuremberg. “I draw some of my strength from faith.”

This faith includes the conviction that protecting the environment is a religious duty.

“Preserving creation is a conservative idea,” he said, emphasizing that environmentalism and economic progress can go hand in hand. “It’s the same as with corona: the long-term economic damage is much greater and much worse if we do nothing.”

Soeder raised eyebrows when he suggested banning conventional combustion engines by 2035. So far there have been no angry calls from BMW or Audi, both based in Bavaria. .

Roman Deininger, journalist for the Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung who wrote a biography of Soeder, said the Bavarian governor is capable of making sweeping decisions when he recognizes they are necessary, even if he has to reverse his own position.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan 10 years ago, Soeder – then Bavaria’s environment minister – abandoned his support for atomic energy.

Under pressure from the far-right Alternative for Germany party during an official election campaign three years ago, Soeder adopted an anti-migrant line. He turned on him, contributing to his party lose your absolute majority in the Bavarian Parliament.

This week, Soeder, a skillful orator who enjoys making colorful comparisons, attacked Alternative for Germany, accusing them of “hate and incitement.”

“They belong to Mordor” – home of the evil Sauron in JRR Tolkien’s fantastic books “The Lord of the Rings” – he suggested.

The Union bloc will decide on the candidates for chancellor in the coming months. Merkel’s party, which rules 15 of Germany’s 16 states, recently elected governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, as new manager. But opinion polls indicate Soeder is a more popular choice across party lines than Laschet in the September national election.

Laschet recently questioned the continued strict lockdown in Germany, warning of the harm it is doing to businesses. Days later, Soeder told party supporters that they would only win “Merkel’s votes with Merkel’s policies” – a clear warning to those who believe it is time to break with her caution.

Soeder said he and his 60-year-old rival will focus on managing the pandemic for now and will then review the outcome of two national elections next month.

A drop in support for the Tories would be seen as a handicap for Laschet and could see party lawmakers shifting their support to his Bavarian rival.

Deininger, his biographer, said Soeder enjoys political duels. “But he only enters a battle if he knows he can win. Markus Soeder is a security fanatic.”

Soeder himself stressed that he and Laschet “are going to sit down together and then make a proposal”, but made it clear that he believes there is still everything to play.

Normally, the largest branch of the party would choose the candidate for chancellery in the September 26 election, he admitted. “But let’s see what happens.”

___

Follow Frank Jordans on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/wirereporter