Teenager shot dead during anti-coup protest in Sudan after Hamdok reinstated

Doctors say a 16-year-old was shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman as protesters reject the deal with the military.

A 16-year-old has died after being shot in the head by security forces in the Sudanese town of Omdurman, the Sudanese Central Medical Committee said in a statement.

Sunday’s incident took place amid protests that continued despite the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a political deal with military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who pledged to release all political detainees after weeks of murderous unrest triggered by a coup.

Under the deal, Hamdok, first appointed after longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled in a 2019 uprising, will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a period of transition.

The deal faces opposition from pro-democracy groups who have demanded full civilian rule. A hero of the protest movement, Hamdok quickly became the villain for some.

“Hamdok sold the revolution,” chanted the protesters after the agreement was announced.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a leading protest group, called him a “traitor”.

Tens of thousands of people joined planned rallies in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin cities of Omdurman and Bahri. Security forces fired bullets and tear gas to disperse them, witnesses told Reuters news agency.

“Hamdok disappointed us. Our only option is the street, ”said Omar Ibrahim, a 26-year-old protester in Khartoum.

The coup sparked mass protests against the military. Sunday’s murder brings the number of people who have died in protests since the October 25 military coup to 41, said the Sudanese Central Medical Committee, which aligns with the protest movement.

Sudanese protesters raise national flags during a demonstration calling for a return to civilian rule on 40th Street in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, on November 21 [AFP]

After a deal was reached, Hamdok said he accepted the deal to avoid more casualties.

“Sudanese blood is precious, let’s stop the bloodshed and direct the energy of the youth to construction and development,” he said at a signing ceremony broadcast on state television.

Al-Burhan said the deal would be inclusive. “We don’t want to exclude anyone except, as we have agreed, the National Congress Party,” he said, referring to the former ruling al-Bashir party.

However, the deal made no mention of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian coalition that shared power with the military before the coup.

The FFC declared that it did not recognize any agreement with the armed forces.

“We affirm our clear and previously announced position: no negotiation and no partnership and no legitimacy for the coup plotters,” the alliance said in a statement.

Elderly Sudanese man holds victory sign as protesters gather to call for a return to civilian rule in the capital Khartoum on November 21 [AFP]

Those who led and supported the coup should be brought to justice, he said.

Several of the resistance committees that staged protests have also issued statements rejecting any deal with the military.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military took power, derailing a transition to the 2023 election.

The military dissolved Hamdok’s cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held senior positions under the power-sharing deal reached after the overthrow of Al-Bashir.

As part of Sunday’s deal, a constitutional declaration made between the military and civilians in 2019 will remain the basis for subsequent talks.

Western powers that had supported Sudan’s political transition have condemned last month’s takeover and suspended economic aid to Sudan, which is trying to recover from a deep economic crisis.

The United Nations welcomed Sunday’s deal, but said all parties must “urgently address unresolved issues to complete the political transition in an inclusive manner, with respect for human rights and respect. Right wing state”.

“We also hope that all those arrested on or after October 25 will be released immediately as a first step towards implementing this agreement,” the UN mission in Sudan said.

Sudanese demonstration against the military takeover, which upset the country’s fragile transition to democracy, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]