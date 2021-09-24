World
Tedros: France and Germany appoint WHO chief Tedros for second term – Times of India
GENEVA: Germany and France said on Friday that they themselves and other countries in the European Union had appointed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Ethiopia for a second term as Director General of World Health Organization. It is the first time that a candidate for the top post of the United Nations health agency has not been nominated by the country of origin.
Tedros, who bears his first name, has been in the global spotlight on the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for the past 19 months – a historic crisis that has eclipsed everything else throughout his tenure that began in 2017. The election for the next WHO Director-General, who has a five-year term, takes place at the agency’s next annual meeting in May.
Tedros clashed with the Ethiopian government of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his outspokenness on murders and other human rights abuses in his home region of Tigray. Tédros was previously a senior official of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, once a dominant member of a coalition ruling Ethiopia but now designated by the national government as a terrorist group.
Tedros was also Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs in the previous Ethiopian government.
The diplomatic missions of France and Germany to the UN agencies in Geneva announced their support for Tedros on their Twitter threads after a deadline for applications for the post of director general expired on Thursday. On its website, the WHO said it does not plan to announce the full list of candidates until November, but some diplomatic officials have suggested there may be no competition.
A diplomatic official in Geneva, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly about the case, said 15 other members of the European Union joined Tedros’ appointment.
The WHO, under Tedros, came under fierce criticism from the US Trump administration last year over allegations of serious missteps in the response to Covid-19 and too much willingness to congratulate China in the early stages of the epidemic which first appeared in Wuhan.
