Tear gas fired at thousands of protesters for civilian rule in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse a protest in the capital attended by around 20,000 people

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse a protest in the capital Khartoum organized in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy.

A coup attempt last week, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to Omar al-Bashir’s previous government, exposed divisions between power-sharing military and civilian groups during transition which is expected to run until 2023 and lead to elections.

An estimated 20,000 people, many of whom came by train from Atbara and Madani, gathered in the capital on Thursday.

A crowd of thousands celebrated the arrival of the Madani train, climbing to the top, waving national flags and chanting: “The army is the army of Sudan, not the army of Burhan” – a reference to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese army and his Sovereign Council.

“We have come today to block any coup and establish civilian rule,” said Eman Salih, a 22-year-old university student. “We will not allow the military to control our revolution.”

Thousands of Sudanese gathered in Khartoum against the country’s army [Marwan Ali/AP]

Security forces then fired bursts of tear gas to disperse the rally, according to Reuters news agency.

“The objective of these marches is to protect Sudan’s democratic transition and there is no way to achieve this without terminating any partnership with the military council,” said a statement issued by the Association of Professionals. Sudanese, who had called for rallies earlier this week.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian face of the Sudanese government, said on Thursday he was determined to address the challenges facing his country’s democratic transition, adding that “democracy” and inclusion were his highest priority.

Speaking at a high-level virtual meeting with foreign leaders hosted by the United Nations, Hamdok said that the holding of free elections at the end of the transition period is of the utmost importance, “to allow it is up to the Sudanese people to choose the government of their choice ”.

People take part in an anti-government protest in Khartoum [Marwan Ali/AP]

“The Sudanese people rightly have very high expectations of revolution and change, but this is a 30-year legacy. You can’t undo it overnight, ”he said.

After last week’s coup attempt, civilian officials accused military leaders of overstepping their borders, while generals criticized the civilian management of the economy and the political process, saying their forces were neglected and disrespectful.

The military fired al-Bashir in April 2019 after months of protests sparked by an economic crisis. He then signed a power-sharing agreement with the civilian coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

The FFC supported Thursday’s protests, which converged at the central Khartoum headquarters of a task force working to dismantle the Bashir administration.

Sudanese protesters arrive by train to participate in protest in Khartoum [Marwan Ali/AP]