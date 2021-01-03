Teacher whose class video made her a national sensation dies of Covid-19 at 35.

Anyone who had worked with Zelene Blancas in El Paso knew her as a teacher whose goal was to spread compassion above all else.

Ms. Blancas, who was born in Texas and lived in Mexico for much of her childhood, was a bilingual Spanish teacher at Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School, and she hoped to become a bilingual special education teacher.

She gained popularity online after posting a video in 2018 of his students which has collected over 23 million views. It showed classmates kissing before a weekend away, smiles spreading across their faces as they said goodbye – a reminder of the human ability to love and connect.

Ms Blancas tested positive for the virus on October 20 and was hospitalized days later, her brother Mario Blancas said. After spending nearly two months in the intensive care unit and exhausting all of his available sick days and paid time off, Mr Blancas set up a GoFundMe page Dec. 14 to help pay for her sister’s health care as she would soon be “without income and will have to pay the full cost of her health insurance out of pocket,” according to the page.