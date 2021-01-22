Teach us how to be a carpenter South Sudanese want to shape their future

Likuangole in Pibor County, one of the hardest hit counties in recent years due to relentless conflict and organized violence as well as catastrophic flooding. Creator: Marwa Awad

Likuangole, South Sudan, January 22 (IPS) – Located in Jonglei State, one of South Sudan’s most underdeveloped regions, Likuangole is a city hard hit by floods and often battered by conflict . Despite the lack of high schools and industries, its residents yearn to transform their lives. But real investment is needed to stimulate development.

The constant threat of insecurity hangs over the town of Likuangole in South Sudan, with persistent attacks on land, livestock and water that make peace in the world’s youngest country a difficult prospect in 2021.

It is one of the nine cities of Grand Jonglei, one of the most underdeveloped regions of South Sudan. Its inhabitants have very few opportunities for economic growth apart from cattle and sheep farming and subsistence farming. Chronic bouts of organized and localized violence fuel divisions between communities.

But this year has brought even more suffering as devastating floods engulfed homes, farmland and livestock, wiping out crops and preventing the region from accessing land. Farmers do not see the point of farming in the face of such constant setbacks. With their livelihoods destroyed and their access to food disrupted, people are increasingly pushed to the brink.

Aerial view of Jonglei State, one of the most inaccessible and remote areas in South Sudan. Credit: Marwa Awad

Martha Thiro, 29, says she never ceases to worry. “The women of Likuangole live in constant fear. The floods may have stopped, the water is decreasing, but I don’t know if I should be happy or scared because the end of the flood waters means the violence will return.

Martha is preparing, and the children, for these impending raids, which tend to occur at specific times of the year. “The children know they have to run into the bush and find shelter near the trees where the Gul or Lalob fruits grow,” she said. Gul is a bitter-tasting red fruit found in the wild bush. It is used as a food source for people in hiding when violent attacks occur.

With 26,000 inhabitants, Likuangole is one of 55 hard-to-reach areas where WFP must drop food to support isolated populations. The floodwaters and the damage they cause have meant doubling food aid and expanding distributions for longer periods to make up for the shortage of food grown due to violence and climate shocks. In the past two months, WFP has reached 80,000 people in the Pibor region.

But food aid alone is not the solution to bringing peace to South Sudan. Addressing the deep-seated isolation and inequalities that often breed conflict, poverty and hunger must go beyond immediate food needs. WFP aims to create an enabling environment for South Sudanese communities through alternative livelihoods that allow people to earn a living and live in peace.

Too much free time

To reach the remote town, we took a motor boat on the Pibor river. The skipper checks the fuel and soon we are gliding over fresh water at high speed. Large trees and bushes line the muddy banks. As the sun’s rays shine on the water and birds soar across the sky, you might almost forget that beneath this alluring landscape lie long-standing conflicts, deep hunger, and abject poverty.

Credit: PAM / Musa Mahadi

The shore of Likuangole is lined with crumbling houses, surrounded by children swimming in murky waters to cool off and women washing clothes. Without any infrastructure, the city is bare, with no clearly marked roads, making travel almost impossible. Residents use muddy paths and bypass puddles.

Surrounded by swamps, pastures contaminated with stagnant water from this year’s floods, and without school or vocational training, the young men stroll with very little to do. Bored and restless, they walk the dirt road to the market. Without work or social outlet, these young men see no other opportunity than to join gangs to capture livestock from other communities. In this rare environment, cattle rustling becomes one of the few ways to become socially mobile and gain the social status necessary to get married.

Secondary schools or educational institutions are non-existent except for one primary school. Illiteracy and lack of learning mean that children are left to rest, their potential is wasted. “We need schools so that children learn and have the knowledge they need to live peacefully,” says Martha. More than 2.2 million South Sudanese children are out of school.

At the end of the meager market is a young man in his thirties who tells us his hometown needs more than airdrops of food. “Can you teach us how to be a carpenter?” he asks, adding that woodworking would be a popular source of income for the men of Likuangole.

Another man nearby intervenes: “Your food helps us survive, but a job would give us a future.” Residents who were scattered around the quiet market have now joined our group and offered more ideas. To avoid the flooded areas they live in, the nearby towns of Boma and Labarab – a two to four day walk – could host the training workshops needed for carpentry. Both cities remain drier than most of their surroundings year round.

Credit: PAM / Musa Mahadi

It was heartwarming to listen to the residents’ aspirations for a better life. Creating more livelihood opportunities in and around remote hot spots such as Likuangole will lay the groundwork for self-reliance and stability.

In other less troubled parts of South Sudan, WFP is creating alternative livelihoods for young people by training young men and women to build many community assets such as roads to connect their villages to local markets or training. the construction of dikes to control flooding. These access roads provide opportunities for isolated communities by connecting them to economically dynamic areas.

Investing in such training programs that teach people the skill of building essential assets such as wells and multipurpose ponds has helped reduce fights between communities over precious water resources. These livelihood opportunities pay dividends. On the one hand, it pulls villages out of isolation and the resulting poverty when livelihoods are limited or non-existent. Beyond that, it gives local communities the opportunity to put their heads and hands together and work on a unifying project that benefits the collective, harnessing a sense of connection that can be an antidote to violence.

In Likuangole, there is a carpentry market, the two young men told me. Families need basic furniture while forests provide plenty of trees that men and women seek for firewood. A carpentry project as such would involve idle youth and unemployed men, thereby tackling inequalities and isolation and giving people the independence to generate their own income. Even in times of desperate humanitarian needs and catastrophic food insecurity, these essential livelihood activities must continue to function. They go hand in hand with emergency food aid to prevent the rapid deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

Credit: PAM / Musa Mahadi

For 2021, humanitarian organizations must go beyond emergency aid and prepare their livelihood programs in the Pibor region due to unprecedented levels of food insecurity and scarcity of livelihoods. For South Sudan to prosper, we cannot lose sight of our contribution to the peacebuilding programs which must grow and remain permanent throughout the year if we are truly to help the South Sudanese build themselves. a prosperous future.

Bottom line: If donor governments are serious about helping South Sudan, they must invest in early development projects and support WFP’s livelihoods work. Food rations alone will only serve to create dependency, and this is not a sustainable approach for the nascent country.

The writer is an official of the World Food Program, winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram