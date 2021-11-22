TB’s widow Joshua and the battle for his Nigerian church

Evelyne Joshua

Evelyn Joshua has become the head of one of Africa’s most influential evangelical churches, but the 52-year-old faces the challenge of upholding her late husband’s legacy.

TB Joshua’s unexpected death in June at the age of 57 sparked a succession battle that took months to resolve.

But the giant doors of its Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria’s commercial capital have once again opened to welcome worshipers for the first time in five months.

He was famous for his self-proclaimed prophecies and miracles, drawing tens of thousands of people from around the world to Lagos, including prominent politicians from Africa and Latin America.

There was a huge wave of grief when TB Joshua passed away suddenly in June

Succession is rarely discussed in Nigerian Pentecostal churches and often passes unchallenged to the spouse of the deceased founder.

But at The SCOAN, Ms. Joshua, who is an ordained pastor, faced competition because she was not a member of the church board.

This was taken by her opponents as an indication that her husband did not see her as his successor.

The prophet and his “wise men”

Unlike other wives of Nigerian mega-pastors, she mostly stayed in the background during their three decades of marriage.

TB Joshua, known to The SCOAN members as “The Prophet,” worked with a group of close disciples he called the “wise men” – who were believed to be in the process of being. prepared to succeed him.

More than six million people follow TB Joshua Ministries’ Facebook page – a figure that has increased since his death

But after her death, Ms. Joshua’s devotees secured a court order making her a member of the board of directors, making it easier for her to gain control.

The church has since announced that Ms. Joshua was the new leader “under the direction of God”, angering some factions in the church unhappy at the lack of transparency.

In particular, the group known as The SCOAN World Members Congress (GCSM), allegedly supported by some senior members, questioned the choice.

But she left no doubt who was in charge, leading The SCOAN’s first service on Nov. 7 since her husband’s death.

The story continues

She would have wasted no time in imposing her authority on the church, using the last few months to clean up.

Videos emerged of some members, mostly foreigners, who had lived in the vast complex for years, leaving amid taunts.

One member euphemistically described it as “an audit”.

Those who left the premises reportedly opposed Ms. Joshua’s leadership.

“After the Prophet’s disappearance, some of his followers did not approach Evelyn with respect and maturity,” Patrick Iwelunmor, former Joshua media collaborator, told the BBC.

There have also been allegations of fraud and the Nigerian anti-corruption agency EFCC has confirmed to the BBC that it is investigating a case of theft at the church.

Prominent members of TB Joshua’s inner circle have been accused of fleeing with bags of money after his death.

It is not known if this is what is being investigated, although the Nigerian newspaper The Punch reported that this was the reason why some church members went into hiding.

Proposal after the first date

Yet Ms. Joshua’s biggest obstacle will be proving her spiritual credentials to the thousands of followers who worshiped her husband.

They have come for his self-proclaimed charisma and healing abilities and will expect nothing less from the new leader.

The SCOAN headquarters in Lagos is vast

Church Times Nigeria editor-in-chief Gbenga Osinaike admits her appointment came as a surprise.

“She preached from time to time but TB Joshua never relied on her,” he told the BBC.

But for someone who has been largely ignored by many, “including her husband,” Ms. Joshua has shown “inner strength and the ability to run the synagogue,” he admits.

She refused to inherit the title of “general overseer” from her husband, claiming that he was still in charge and that she had only “started the journey from which our father left the relay”.

And TB Joshua still holds a prominent place in church, his posters adorn every corner of the building and his old sermons are rebroadcast on his media platforms.

Ms Joshua also appears to have inherited her preaching style – breaking off intermittently into songs of worship – her cadence also mirroring that of her late husband on his first solo service.

The couple first met in 1990 when they impressed her by telling her life story and writing her name on a piece of paper without her saying a word.

They spent 45 minutes together during this first meeting, at the end of which he had asked for her hand in marriage.

“Talents of reconciliation”

She is a twin and the first of seven children, she grew up in Okala Okpuno, Delta State, in the southeast of the country. Although she did not start out as a pastor, she was trained and then ordained under the direction of her husband.

Men and women fell during “healing” sessions at Synagogue Church of All Nations

In 2009, she described herself as someone with special talents in the ministry of reconciliation – “parent-child relationships, marriage and things like that”.

Nigeria’s mega-pastors often say they had a biblical calling – like the prophets Samuel and Paul – to serve God.

According to TB Joshua, his came during a three-day trance when he heard a voice say, “I am your God. I am giving you a divine mission to go and accomplish the work of the Heavenly Father.”

Ms Joshua did not say whether she had received such a call, but for some, her association with her husband is enough.

“TB Joshua was a prophet by birth, but his wife became a prophet by inclination. Husband and wife became one, so by this union he extended the anointing to him,” Mr. Iwelunmo said.

Although some widows of Nigerian church leaders, such as Janet Onaolapo of Abundant Life Gospel Mission and Margaret Idahosa of Church of God Mission International, have been successful in their ministries, these are outliers.

Most Nigerian Pentecostal churches are built around the charisma of their founders and tend to decline when they die.

Mr. Osinaike suggests that this could be the fate of The SCOAN.

“When it comes to church problems, people are looking for a solution, they are looking for prophecies, they are looking for who had a vision for them,” he said.

“the weather [at SCOAN] will definitely go down. “

