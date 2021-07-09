TB Joshua: Nigerian televangelist buried in Lagos

TB Joshua has often toured Africa, USA, UK and South America

Popular Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua has been buried in Lagos after a week of funeral rites.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral service at his synagogue, the Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of ​​Lagos.

The 57-year-old man died on June 5 from a brief illness, the church said.

Temitope Balogun Joshua was revered by people all over the world and tens of thousands of people attended his weekly services.

The rise of the charismatic preacher in the late 1990s coincided with the explosion of “miracle” programs broadcast on Nigerian television by various pastors.

His ministry claimed to cure all kinds of illnesses, including HIV / AIDS, and attracted people from all over the world.

The pastor’s funeral rites also take place in his hometown of Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State.

Known as the “Prophet” by his followers, he ran the Christian TV channel Emmanuel TV and often toured Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom and South America.

Mr. Joshua came from a poor background and was raised by his Muslim uncle after the death of his Christian father.

Other popular Nigerian mega-pastors were absent from the remembrance week, highlighting his icy relationship with them.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Can) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) previously described him as an “impostor” who belonged to a group of “occult” who had infiltrated Christianity.

Eventually accepted by the main Christian group

By Andrew Gift, BBC News Pidgin, Ikotun

Outside the church, flags of various countries fluttered at half mast. It is unclear whether the flags represented the countries the Prophet visited during his lifetime, but the flagpoles stretched for over a kilometer.

The makeup of the thousands of mourners in attendance also reflected TB Joshua’s global appeal – people came from the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and South Africa, where he was extremely popular.

Residents of Ikotun-Egbe, the Lagos suburb where the church is located, came out in large numbers Thursday to watch his hearse go by and many more lined the streets early Friday.

Most of them are not members of his church but have been touched by his philanthropy. Many others have indirectly benefited from the industry created by his still-occupied church.

Dignitaries in attendance include Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Mr. Joshua’s home state, Ondo, who read a Bible passage.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Can), which has had differences with TB Joshua in the past over his style, also sent a delegation to Friday’s funeral, a sign that hostilities are over.

It was one of the things he most wanted in his lifetime – to be accepted by Nigeria’s greatest Christian faith. Perhaps it is symbolic that he came to his death.

His wife, Evelyn Joshua, who has now been appointed general overseer of the church, said her late husband had transformed the church from an eight-member congregation to what it is today.

“For gold to turn into gold, it has to go through fire. I just want to thank you for being a good father to our children,” she said during the tribute ceremony all the way. day.

Her children, Sarah Joshua, Promise Joshua and Heart Joshua, described their father as “a man of tremendous dedication”.