TB Joshua: Nigerian outsider turned global televangelist star

Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua speaks at a New Year’s memorial service for South African relatives of those killed in a building collapse at his Lagos mega-church on December 31, 2014

Influential Nigerian pastor TB Joshua, who died at the age of 57, was considered an outcast among the country’s mega-televangelists and fought until his death to be accepted into their circles, despite the accumulation of millions followers across Africa.

Ostracized by both the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), he has been described as an “impostor” who belonged to a group of “occult” who had infiltrated Christianity.

But Mr. Joshua was no different from other televangelists who have held many Nigerians in the grip of their “prosperity messages” since the early 1990s.

Most of them are more dramatic and perform the same “miracles”, but Mr. Joshua – who ran the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) – was not part of their clique.

“He was rude. He was rude. His methods were unorthodox,” said Abimbola Adelakun, assistant professor in the Department of African Studies at the University of Texas.

“They thought it was wrong”

Mr. Joshua came from a poor background and was raised by his Muslim uncle after the death of his Christian father.

He mainly wore a jalabia – a loose garment worn by Muslims, and kept a mustache that gave him an intense look.

TB Joshua was regarded by his followers as a prophet

When Mr. Joshua began his television ministry in the mid-90s, his hair did not shine, his shoes were not shiny, and he did not have the American twang – he spoke with a Yoruba accent and a mixture of English and pidgin.

His followers found him charismatic and down to earth, and his message spread around the world.

Mr. Joshua refined himself as he got rich, adding a fleet of cars and a private jet to look like the piece, but he remained an outsider.

Most Nigerian pastors are the products of a mentoring program where senior pastors are called “mum / dad in the Lord”.

“They don’t believe that you can fend for yourself without having someone to turn to,” says Gbenga Osinaike, editor of Nigeria’s leading Pentecostal publication.

The story continues

“Extreme charismatic movements think you need a mentor – Paul, father of Timothy, Elijah, father of Elisha, and all that. They thought it was wrong and the relationship was freezing.”

Born on June 12, 1963, Mr. Joshua also didn’t help himself with outlandish allegations – one of them being that he was in his mother’s womb for 15 months.

To attend his prayer sessions in the early days of his televised ministry was to be treated to the exorcism that many felt confined to the occult.

Some looked like a hypnosis session, others like that of a magician at work.

Men and women fell during “healing” sessions at Synagogue Church of All Nations

He wasn’t effusively dramatic when he prayed, and didn’t seem to expend much force when he was supposed to bring out the spirits of humans.

But he still wielded tremendous power – people fell when he spread his arms, rolled when he snapped his fingers, and his breath pushed back rows and rows of his congregation.

Tissues ‘Miracle’

On some occasions he would carefully watch those he prayed for and seemed to control the movement of others with an invisible remote control.

“People had an idea of ​​how God would work and when they saw something different they were taken aback,” says Osinaike.

But many of the things he was criticized for at the time were also practiced by many Pentecostals who were no less deified by their members.

They used the same “miracle” white handkerchiefs, sold the same oils and holy waters that purportedly healed all ailments, and displayed their faces on shirts and stickers used by their limbs.

“But because he didn’t belong to the clique or fell within their own description of God, he was demonized,” says Osinaike.

Large crowds mourn outside TB Joshua’s church headquarters

Mr. Joshua has also been accused by his fellow pastors of organizing false miracles, while claiming that their miracles were genuine.

In response, Ms. Adelakun said, “There is no real miracle.

“I know this is not what Christians will accept, but there is no miracle that can make your legs grow. There is no miracle that can raise the dead. All of these things are set. on stage to help you believe. “

Ms. Adelakun adds that some Christians believe that miracles ended with the days of the apostles.

“But then came the Pentecostals who said these things were still possible,” she said.

Took advantage of the TV ban

Mega-pastors have radically changed the face of Christianity in Nigeria with their evangelical sermons, prophecies and promises of miracles.

They run huge congregations, and many of them have been accused of exploiting the poor with their promises of prosperity.

“People want to see something great. It gives them food for thought, ”says Adelakun.

Some predict TB Joshua’s church will collapse after his death

In 2004, the Nigerian broadcasting regulator banned television stations from broadcasting the miracles of the pastors on live television.

Mr Joshua believed he was the target, as rival pastors pressured the government to introduce the ban as he dominated the media with his so-called miracles.

He used the ban to his advantage, launching a satellite channel, Emmanuel TV, which catapulted him to international fame.

“He may have been the first to use the Internet and satellite broadcasting to sell his ministry to an international audience,” Ms. Adelakun explains.

He has also created Facebook and YouTube pages with millions of followers.

In April, YouTube suspended its page after being flagged for homophobic posts.

You may also be interested in:

Unlike his peers, Mr. Joshua did not establish church branches on every street corner and mostly kept his family in the background – his wife rarely appeared by his side and none of his sons were known. to lead branches.

He was the church and he was the church, each a reflection of the other.

He died on Saturday and the cause of his death has not been made public.

Since then, the giant doors of his ministry’s headquarters in Lagos have been sealed and the military has been brought in to keep order as thousands of its supporters crowd the premises, weeping and bewildered.

“It was a typical one-man show, although he had followers. It’s hard to see the church go on without him,” Mr. Osinaike said.