Tarnished by Gaza rule, Hamas may struggle in elections

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh pledged to live on “zeit wa zaatar” – olive oil and dried herbs – after leading the Islamic militant group to victory over a message of armed struggle and austerity in 2006 Palestinian elections.

But he has since left the impoverished Gaza Strip and, along with other Hamas leaders, lives in luxury as he divides his time between Turkey and Qatar. With new elections slated for this spring, Hamas will find it difficult to campaign as a rambling underdog who is above trading principles for material comforts.

It remains to be seen whether the elections decreed by President Mahmoud Abbas will actually take place. It all depends on the ability of his secular Fatah party and Hamas to come to some sort of deal overcoming the bitter divisions that have prevented previous attempts to hold a vote.

But it’s clear that Hamas’s image among many Palestinians, even one-off supporters, has suffered since 2007, when the group seized Gaza from Abbas’s forces during a week of bloody street fighting.

Since then, Hamas has created its own quasi-state with its own civil service and its own security forces. But it has struggled to provide even basic services with Gaza’s economy devastated by three wars with Israel and a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has confined the territory’s 2 million residents to what Palestinians often refer to as the largest open-air prison in the world.

The fact that some of its leaders left Gaza did not help. Hamas leaders who rose through the ranks when it came to an underground militant group traded their street clothes and motorcycles for shiny suits and SUVs. Some, like Haniyeh, have scampered off to luxury hotels in Turkey and Qatar, leaving lower-ranking officials and ordinary Palestinians to face the consequences of their policies.

“Every year the situation gets worse and worse,” said Youssef Ahmed, who works at a food stall in a market in eastern Gaza City. “People don’t have the money to buy the basics.”

Yet while Gazans growl in private, they rarely speak out against Hamas, which has a habit of shutting down critics.

Ahmed said he blames “everyone” – Hamas, Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority. But he said that as a ruling power Hamas has a special responsibility.

Haniyeh, who became Palestinian prime minister after the 2006 election and is now the leader of Hamas, left Gaza in 2019 for what Hamas called a temporary overseas tour. He hasn’t come back yet.

A recent video that surfaced on social media showed Haniyeh playing soccer on a manicured pitch beneath the gas-rich Qatar’s glass skyscrapers – to worlds far from the Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, where he is born and still have a family home. Another video from Monday showed him in a tailored suit surrounded by bodyguards and greeted by Qatari dignitaries at a red carpet event.

In Gaza, meanwhile, Palestinians struggle with 50% unemployment, frequent power outages and polluted tap water.

This is largely because of the blockade, which Israel says is necessary to prevent Hamas from importing arms. Israel and most Western countries consider Hamas a terrorist group because it has carried out numerous attacks over the years, including suicide bombings, which have killed hundreds of Israeli civilians. A long-standing dispute between Hamas and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority over the provision of aid and services in Gaza has made matters worse.

Hamas attributes the suffering in Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, Israel and the international community.

“There is a popular realization that it is not Hamas’s fault and that the outside parties want to undermine the democratic experience,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said. He said Hamas still enjoys “massive” popular support and will win a majority in any future election.

He added that Hamas operatives in Gaza had also suffered from wars, isolation and economic collapse.

Yet the suffering is not shared equally.

Qatar has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza in recent years to consolidate an informal ceasefire. This money allowed the Hamas-led government to pay its officials – while also imposing taxes on imports, exports, businesses, and tobacco that many ordinary Palestinians felt to aggravate their suffering. Hamas security forces have violently repressed the demonstrations against these measures.

In another example of inequality in Gaza, a “fast lane” through the Rafah crossing with Egypt – the only way for most Gazans to enter and exit the territory – is available to those who can. paying high fees or having connections with Egyptian officials. In recent months, three of Haniyeh’s sons have been on the list, which is made public by the Hamas-led Interior Ministry. Other travelers have to go through a lengthy permitting process.

Ahmed Yousef, a former adviser to Haniyeh who himself moved to Istanbul, admits the group has not achieved its stated ideals.

“We presented ourselves as a popular movement, not as an elite or factional movement, so that should have forced us to better respond to the needs and problems of the people,” he said.

Akram Atallah, a longtime columnist for the West Bank-based Al-Ayyam newspaper who moved from Gaza to London in 2019, said Hamas had attempted to use the “duality” of being a government and a militant group in its advantage. When criticized for not providing basic services, it claims to be a resistance group; when criticized for taxing, he says it is a legitimate government, he said.

Hamas can still do well in any election, if only because its main competitor, Fatah, has an even longer record of failure. Fatah’s senior ranks are widely seen as being filled with corrupt individuals who are more interested in enjoying the benefits of VIP status with Israel than in advancing the struggle for statehood.

A December poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Surveys found party support close – 38% for Hamas, against 34% for Fatah – but predicted that Haniyeh would easily beat Abbas in a presidential race. The group interviewed 1,270 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Assuming an election takes place, “it looks like (Fatah and Hamas) will dominate the next parliament, but neither will have a majority,” said Khalil Shikaki, the center’s leader. He said independent candidates and smaller factions will win the remaining seats.

Atallah, the reporter, says Hamas is still able to appeal to “people’s emotions,” but the hold it once had over many has faded.

“Hamas as an authority has been denounced,” he said. “People have discovered that its leaders live much better than them.”

Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss in Ramallah, West Bank, contributed to this report.